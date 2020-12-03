The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest: Hargrove Street
Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), Lincoln Street, Montgomery Court, Second Street, Ewart Avenue (Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia), Queen Street
Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street
Check welfare: Hargrove Street, Prince Street, E Street, 400 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Bypass Plaza
Child abuse/neglect: Ragland Road
Civil matter: Klaus Street
Deceased/found body: Northwestern Avenue
Disturbance: Hargrove Street, Harper Road
Domestic: Freeman Street
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Follow-up call: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident: 1800 block Harper Road, North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road
Noise complaint: City Avenue, South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.)
Overdose: Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.), Tolbert Street
Reckless driving: 200 block Galleria Plaza, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Runaway juvenile: City Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Shoplifting: New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot), Scott Avenue
Special assignment: South Fayette Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1900 block Harper Road, 300 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Orchard Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Clyde Street (2), 300 block Easst Prince Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Stabbing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Stolen property: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Azzara Avenue
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Traffic stop: Third Avenue (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall)
Unwanted person: North Kanawha Street, Westmoreland Street
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Cabell Heights (2), Bradley (2)
Found property: Beaver
Fraud: Lego
Illegal burn: Fitzpatrick
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Beckley Junction, Daniels, Cool Ridge
Noise complaint: Mount Tabor
Prowler: Cranberry
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Fitzpatrick
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Mount Tabor, Cool Ridge
Threats: Beaver
Unwanted person: Cabell Heights, Ghent, Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Beckley