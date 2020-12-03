The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Arrest: Hargrove Street

Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), Lincoln Street, Montgomery Court, Second Street, Ewart Avenue (Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia), Queen Street

Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street

Check welfare: Hargrove Street, Prince Street, E Street, 400 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Bypass Plaza

Child abuse/neglect: Ragland Road

Civil matter: Klaus Street

Deceased/found body: Northwestern Avenue

Disturbance: Hargrove Street, Harper Road

Domestic: Freeman Street

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Follow-up call: South Kanawha Street

Loud music/noise: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Motor vehicle accident: 1800 block Harper Road, North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road

Noise complaint: City Avenue, South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.) 

Overdose: Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.), Tolbert Street

Reckless driving: 200 block Galleria Plaza, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Runaway juvenile: City Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office) 

Shoplifting: New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot), Scott Avenue

Special assignment: South Fayette Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1900 block Harper Road, 300 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Orchard Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Clyde Street (2), 300 block Easst Prince Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Stabbing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Stolen property: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)

Suspicious activity: Azzara Avenue

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Traffic stop: Third Avenue (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall)

Unwanted person: North Kanawha Street, Westmoreland Street

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Cabell Heights (2), Bradley (2)

Found property: Beaver

Fraud: Lego

Illegal burn: Fitzpatrick

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Beckley Junction, Daniels, Cool Ridge

Noise complaint: Mount Tabor

Prowler: Cranberry

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Fitzpatrick

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Mount Tabor, Cool Ridge

Threats: Beaver

Unwanted person: Cabell Heights, Ghent, Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

