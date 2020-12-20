The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Meadows Street
Breathing difficulty: Beckwoods Drive
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
CPR-adult: Crescent Road
Check welfare: Johnstown Road/East Prince Street
Custody complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Clayton Street
Disturbance: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Clyde Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Fraud: Sycamore Street
Intoxicated person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Joyriding: North Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Lost property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue
Person down: South Fayette Street
Road hazard: Harper Road
Road rage: Stanaford Road
Runaway juvenile: East C Street
Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road, 100 block Ragland Road, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue
Suspicious activity: Russell Street
Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, 200 block Clyde Street, 100 block Crescent Road, E Street/Miller Street, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, East Main Street/East Prince Street, 200 block Market Road, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), East Prince Street/Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 100 block Second Street, Second Street/First Avenue, 1479 Stanaford Road (Oak Hill Garbage Disposal), 300 block Third Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) (2), Third Avenue (Beckley Fire Department Station 1), North Vance Drive/Mankin Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Coal City
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Mabscott, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Tams
Fraud: Bolt
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, MacArthur, Tams
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Beaver