The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Meadows Street

Breathing difficulty: Beckwoods Drive

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

CPR-adult: Crescent Road

Check welfare: Johnstown Road/East Prince Street

Custody complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Clayton Street

Disturbance: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Clyde Street

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Fraud: Sycamore Street

Intoxicated person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Joyriding: North Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Lost property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)

Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue

Person down: South Fayette Street

Road hazard: Harper Road

Road rage: Stanaford Road

Runaway juvenile: East C Street

Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road, 100 block Ragland Road, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue

Suspicious activity: Russell Street

Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, 200 block Clyde Street, 100 block Crescent Road, E Street/Miller Street, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, East Main Street/East Prince Street, 200 block Market Road, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), East Prince Street/Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 100 block Second Street, Second Street/First Avenue, 1479 Stanaford Road (Oak Hill Garbage Disposal), 300 block Third Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) (2), Third Avenue (Beckley Fire Department Station 1), North Vance Drive/Mankin Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Coal City

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Mabscott, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Tams

Fraud: Bolt

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, MacArthur, Tams

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Stolen property: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Beaver

