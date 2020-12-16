The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering in progress: Main Street
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Ellison Avenue, Grove Avenue
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Hull Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fall: South Fayette Street
Follow-up call: Dublin Road, City Avenue
Fraud: Hartley Avenue
K-9 Unit: South Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Overdose: Hartley Avenue
Shoplifting: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Evergreen Place, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), Rails to Trails
Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County
Suspicious activity: Second Street
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 500 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., N. Vance Drive/Johnstown Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Nebraska Avenue/Monroe Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, South Kanahwa Street/Cemetery Street, 100 block Jefferson Street
Trespassing: Westline Drive
Unwanted presence: Fred T. Simms Terrace
Vehicle disabled: West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: 100 block City Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.