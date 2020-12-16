The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Breaking and entering in progress: Main Street

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Ellison Avenue, Grove Avenue

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Hull Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fall: South Fayette Street

Follow-up call: Dublin Road, City Avenue

Fraud: Hartley Avenue

K-9 Unit: South Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: South Fayette Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Overdose: Hartley Avenue

Shoplifting: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Evergreen Place, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2),  1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), Rails to Trails

Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County

Suspicious activity: Second Street

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street

Threats: South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 500 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., N. Vance Drive/Johnstown Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Nebraska Avenue/Monroe Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, South Kanahwa Street/Cemetery Street, 100 block Jefferson Street

Trespassing: Westline Drive

Unwanted presence: Fred T. Simms Terrace

Vehicle disabled: West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Warrant served: 100 block City Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video