The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Ball Street, Ewart Avenue
Assault: Plumley Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Westmoreland Street
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, Westwood Drive, Yellowwood Way
Burglary not in progress: Reservoir Road
Check welfare: Curtis Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Neville Street
Destruction of property: Saunders Avenue
Disturbance: Pikeview Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Ridge Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue, City Avenue, South Heber Street
Found property: Harper Road
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Clayton Street, College Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Search warrant: South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue, South Fayette Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, Mercer Street/College Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Sandstone Drive
Suspicious activity: Timber Ridge Drive
Suspicious person: 200 block College Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Ninth Street
Traffic light problem: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 300 block Garfield Street, 200 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted presence: Church Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Glen Morgan, Odd
Burglary: Beckley
Destruction of property: Sullivan
Disturbance: Glen Morgan, Skelton, Rhodell, Raleigh, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Pemberton
Larceny: Beaver, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott, Beaver, Bradley (2)
Suspicious activity: Arnett, Cranberry, Bradley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights