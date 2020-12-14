The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Ball Street, Ewart Avenue

Assault: Plumley Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Westmoreland Street

Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, Westwood Drive, Yellowwood Way

Burglary not in progress: Reservoir Road

Check welfare: Curtis Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Neville Street

Destruction of property: Saunders Avenue

Disturbance: Pikeview Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Ridge Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue, City Avenue, South Heber Street

Found property: Harper Road

Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Loud music/noise: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Clayton Street, College Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive

Search warrant: South Fayette Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue, South Fayette Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, Mercer Street/College Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Sandstone Drive

Suspicious activity: Timber Ridge Drive

Suspicious person: 200 block College Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Ninth Street

Traffic light problem: Harper Road

Traffic stop: 300 block Garfield Street, 200 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted presence: Church Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Glen Morgan, Odd

Burglary: Beckley

Destruction of property: Sullivan

Disturbance: Glen Morgan, Skelton, Rhodell, Raleigh, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Pemberton

Larceny: Beaver, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott, Beaver, Bradley (2) 

Suspicious activity: Arnett, Cranberry, Bradley (2) 

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights

