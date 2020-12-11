The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Fayette Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Main Street, Mills Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: Sour Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Deceased/find body: Harper Park Drive
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Heber Street
Fight: Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 Neville St.
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Fraud: Lambert Drive, Orchard Avenue
Harassing phone call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Illegal burn: 100 block Park Avenue
Joyriding: Truman Avenue
Larceny: Autumn Lane
Litter: 100 block Kessinger Street
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Fairview Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: Quarry Street, 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant)
Parking complaint: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Reckless driving: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Heber Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Patch Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza
Suspicious person: Autumn Lane, South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Third Avenue/Second Street (3),100 block Hylton Lane, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue (2), 600 block South Fayette Street (2), McCreery Street/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Myers Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 1200 block South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, South Kanawha Street/Koch Avenue, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), Second Street/Bellevue Lane, South Fayette Street/Cawley Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.