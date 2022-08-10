The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Harper Road, Saunders Avenue
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering in progress: City Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Winger Avenue
Burglar alarm: New River Town Center (WorkForce WV), Woodcrest Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In)
Burglary in progress: Bibb Avenue
Check welfare: Hartley Avenue
Destruction of property: 2 Rails to Trails
Domestic: Dexter Avenue
Extra patrol: 600 block Johnstown Road, New Jersey Avenue (Beckley City Police shooting range), 100 block Main Street (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Larew Avenue (3), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Church Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Jennings Street, Adair Street (New River Park), 400 block Third Avenue
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Neville Street (2)
Fraud: Lancaster Street
K-9 unit request: 300 block Neville Street, 300 block South Heber Street
Larceny: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Hartley Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street
Loud music/noise: Ninth Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Wildwood Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pikeview Drive/New River Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park)
Open door/window: Westmoreland Street
Panic/hold alarm: Cross Street, Pinewood Drive (Bank of Mount Hope)
Runaway juvenile: Patch Street
Shoplifting: South Fayette Street
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U-Haul)
Suspicious person: 100 block South Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street (2), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Neville Street, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Locust Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block East Main Street, 400 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), 300 block South Heber Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
Unwanted person: West Locust Drive
Vagrant: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Cool Ridge
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ghent
Burglary in progress: Beckley
Destruction of property: Cool Ridge
Extra patrol: Colcord, Fitzpatrick
Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Fairdale
Motorcycle complaint: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Cirtsville, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Fairdale
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tams
Prowler: Calloway Heights
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Coal City, Pemberton
Suspicious person: Soak Creek, Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry, Sullivan
Traffic stop: Beckley (3), Prosperity
Unwanted person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, MacArthur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.