The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Harper Road, Saunders Avenue

Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Breaking and entering in progress: City Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Winger Avenue

Burglar alarm: New River Town Center (WorkForce WV), Woodcrest Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In) 

Burglary in progress: Bibb Avenue

Check welfare: Hartley Avenue

Destruction of property: 2 Rails to Trails

Domestic: Dexter Avenue

Extra patrol: 600 block Johnstown Road, New Jersey Avenue (Beckley City Police shooting range), 100 block Main Street (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Larew Avenue (3), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Church Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Jennings Street, Adair Street (New River Park), 400 block Third Avenue

Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Neville Street (2)

Fraud: Lancaster Street

K-9 unit request: 300 block Neville Street, 300 block South Heber Street

Larceny: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Hartley Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street

Loud music/noise: Ninth Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Wildwood Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pikeview Drive/New River Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park)

Open door/window: Westmoreland Street

Panic/hold alarm: Cross Street, Pinewood Drive (Bank of Mount Hope)

Runaway juvenile: Patch Street

Shoplifting: South Fayette Street

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U-Haul)

Suspicious person: 100 block South Heber Street

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street (2), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Neville Street, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Locust Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block East Main Street, 400 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), 300 block South Heber Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)

Unwanted person: West Locust Drive

Vagrant: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Cool Ridge

Breaking and entering not in progress: Ghent 

Burglary in progress: Beckley

Destruction of property: Cool Ridge

Extra patrol: Colcord, Fitzpatrick

Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Calloway Heights, Fairdale

Motorcycle complaint: Sprague

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Cirtsville, Daniels

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Fairdale

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tams

Prowler: Calloway Heights

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Coal City, Pemberton 

Suspicious person: Soak Creek, Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry, Sullivan

Traffic stop: Beckley (3), Prosperity

Unwanted person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, MacArthur

