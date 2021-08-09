The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Prince Street
Animal call: Sixth Street
Assault: Ewart Avenue, South Heber Street, Hargrove Street
Attempt to locate: Lake Stephens Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Reservation Avenue, Beckley Crossing, Lilly Street, Beckley Plaza
Check welfare: South Vance Drive, Johnstown Road
Disturbance: Main Street
Domestic: South Kanawha Street (2), Antonio Avenue/Patch Street
Escort: South Kanawha Street
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block James Street, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 301 Teel Road (Maxwell Hill Baptist Church), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Quarry Street, 200 block James Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Austin Avenue
Follow-up call: E Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Handicap parking violation: North Eisenhower Drive
Hit and run: South Heber Street
Indecent exposure: Forrest Avenue
Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problems: Harper Road
Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Obstructing: South Heber Street
Overdose: Hargrove Street
Possible DUI: Harper Road
Stolen property: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Hargrove Street, Harper Road
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Wilkes Avenue/Quarry Street
Suspicious vehicle: Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2000 block Harper Road, Booth Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Pikeview Drive, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, 3200 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Johnstown Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street
Unwanted person: South Heber Street, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: Booth AvenueSouth Kanawha Street