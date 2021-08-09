The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Prince Street

Animal call: Sixth Street

Assault: Ewart Avenue, South Heber Street, Hargrove Street

Attempt to locate: Lake Stephens Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Reservation Avenue, Beckley Crossing, Lilly Street, Beckley Plaza

Check welfare: South Vance Drive, Johnstown Road

Disturbance: Main Street

Domestic: South Kanawha Street (2), Antonio Avenue/Patch Street

Escort: South Kanawha Street

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block James Street, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 301 Teel Road (Maxwell Hill Baptist Church), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Quarry Street, 200 block James Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Austin Avenue

Follow-up call: E Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

Handicap parking violation: North Eisenhower Drive

Hit and run: South Heber Street

Indecent exposure: Forrest Avenue

Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mental problems: Harper Road

Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Obstructing: South Heber Street

Overdose: Hargrove Street

Possible DUI: Harper Road

Stolen property: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: Hargrove Street, Harper Road

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Wilkes Avenue/Quarry Street

Suspicious vehicle: Johnstown Road

Traffic stop: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2000 block Harper Road, Booth Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Pikeview Drive, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, 3200 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Johnstown Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street

Unwanted person: South Heber Street, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: Booth AvenueSouth Kanawha Street

 

