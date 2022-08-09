The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident with injury: Slab Fork

Attempted breaking and entering: Rock Creek

Burglar alarm: Midway

Burglary in progress: Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Glen White

Drug violation in progress: Dry Hill

Extra patrol: Harper Heights

Harassment: Mabscott

Intoxicated person: Eccles, Coal City

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tolleytown

Reckless driving: Stover

Road rage: Stanaford

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Beaver

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Dameron

Traffic stop: Fitzpatrick, Eccles, Harper

Trespassing: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

Vehicle fire: Crab Orchard

