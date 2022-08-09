The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident with injury: Slab Fork
Attempted breaking and entering: Rock Creek
Burglar alarm: Midway
Burglary in progress: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Glen White
Drug violation in progress: Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Harper Heights
Harassment: Mabscott
Intoxicated person: Eccles, Coal City
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tolleytown
Reckless driving: Stover
Road rage: Stanaford
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Dameron
Traffic stop: Fitzpatrick, Eccles, Harper
Trespassing: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Vehicle fire: Crab Orchard
