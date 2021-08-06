The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: 100 block Ninth Street

Attempt to locate: Fifth Street

Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department (2)

Burglar alarm: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican restaurant), 106 Sandstone Drive

Check welfare: Autumn Lane, City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Jarrell Street

Civil matter: Stanaford Road

Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Disturbance: Harper Road, 100 block Reservoir Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 Springdale Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Foot patrol: 1909 Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street

Found property: Virginia Street

Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue

Juvenile problems: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Larceny: Klaus Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Motor vehicle accident: McGinnis Street/South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block Rural Acres Drive

Open door/window: Highland Street

Parking complaint: Ann Street

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: South Oakwood Avenue

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Shooting: 100 block Nebraska Avenue

Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive

Suspicious person: Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (2), South Oakwood Avenue/Cova Street

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive, Smoot Avenue

Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Booth Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Unwanted person: Hager Street, Mercer Street, Truman Avenue

