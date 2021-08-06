The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 100 block Ninth Street
Attempt to locate: Fifth Street
Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department (2)
Burglar alarm: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican restaurant), 106 Sandstone Drive
Check welfare: Autumn Lane, City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Jarrell Street
Civil matter: Stanaford Road
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Disturbance: Harper Road, 100 block Reservoir Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 Springdale Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Foot patrol: 1909 Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street
Found property: Virginia Street
Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue
Juvenile problems: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: Klaus Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident: McGinnis Street/South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Open door/window: Highland Street
Parking complaint: Ann Street
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: South Oakwood Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Shooting: 100 block Nebraska Avenue
Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive
Suspicious person: Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (2), South Oakwood Avenue/Cova Street
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive, Smoot Avenue
Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Booth Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Hager Street, Mercer Street, Truman Avenue