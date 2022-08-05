The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Sixth Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Temple Street/Summers Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bailey Avenue
Burglar alarm: Industrial Drive, Eagles Road, Vine Street, Galleria Plaza, Stanaford Road, 490 Ragland Road (Fleet Pride), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Lilly Street
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1 Rails to Trails
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Stansbury Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Third Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 200 block Main Street, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 100 block Autumn Lane, 300 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Church Street, 100 block E Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 509 Ewart Ave. (Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia), 100 block Larew Avenue, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Russell Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Main Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (3)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Stanhope Court
Intoxicated person: Johnstown Road
Intruder: King Street
Joyriding: Boone County
Larceny: South Vance Drive, Hartley Avenue, Eighth Street
Loitering: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1706 Harper Road (CoMac)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive/Ragland Road, 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street
Noise complaint: Hartley Avenue, Reservoir Road
Overdose: Hager Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Earhart Street, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)
Person down: Pine Street/College Avenue, Second Street/South Heber Street, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Residence check: Fairlawn Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue
Speeding vehicle: Sunrise Avenue
Suspicious activity: Mercer Street, 1540 Harper Road, Powerline Drive
Suspicious person: Hartley Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, Galleria Plaza
Traffic stop: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 500 block South Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: 2600 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
