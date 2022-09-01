The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Vine Street
Attempt to locate: Mercer Street
Attempted burglary: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Sandstone Drive (Building. 10)
Barking dog: Orchard Avenue
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), 500 block Neville Street
Brandishing: Harper Road (Doctor's Immedicare)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Orchard Avenue
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), Wickham Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Business check: Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: Barber Avenue
Civil assist: South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Harper Road (Travelodge)
Custody complaint: South Kanawha Street
Deceased/found body: West C Street
Disturbance: Burgess Street
Drug violation: South Fayette Street
Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 400 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Maplewood Lane, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street
Follow-up call: Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Prosperity Elementary), Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Neville Street
Found property: Harper Road (Tudor's/Ginos)
Four-wheeler: Carter Street
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Hager Street
K-9 unit request: 2900 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Lost/stolen registration: Mercer Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Botor vehicle accident)
Mental problem: South Kanawha Street
Missing person: South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block New River Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Third Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Raleigh Medical Complex)
Overdose: Third Avenue
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U Haul)
Suspicious activity: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Third Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street (New River Park), Powerline Drive/Seventh Street, Johnstown Road
Threats: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter) (2)
Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Second Avenue/Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ford Street
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard
Burglar alarm: Mount Tabor, Stover, Glen Daniel
Burglary: Shady Spring
Destruction of property: Sprague, Beckley, Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Coal City, Sophia (3), Bradley
Extra patrol: Glen Morgan, Raleigh, Rock Creek, Daniels
Harassment: Soak Creek
Illegal dumping: Sophia
Larceny: Prosperity, Bradley, Eccles
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (4), Ghent, Beaver (2), Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Grandview
Suspicious activity: Beckley, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Glen Daniel
Trespassing: Midway, Irish Mountain
Unwanted person: Bradley
