The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: Vine Street

Attempt to locate: Mercer Street

Attempted burglary: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Sandstone Drive (Building. 10)

Barking dog: Orchard Avenue

Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), 500 block Neville Street

Brandishing: Harper Road (Doctor's Immedicare)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Orchard Avenue

Burglar alarm: Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), Wickham Avenue

Burglary not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive

Business check: Harper Road (Kroger)

Check welfare: Barber Avenue

Civil assist: South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Harper Road (Travelodge)

Custody complaint: South Kanawha Street

Deceased/found body: West C Street

Disturbance: Burgess Street

Drug violation: South Fayette Street

Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Extra patrol: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 400 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Maplewood Lane, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street

Follow-up call: Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Prosperity Elementary), Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Neville Street

Found property: Harper Road (Tudor's/Ginos)

Four-wheeler: Carter Street

Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Hager Street

K-9 unit request: 2900 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Lost/stolen registration: Mercer Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Botor vehicle accident)

Mental problem: South Kanawha Street

Missing person: South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block New River Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Third Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Raleigh Medical Complex)

Overdose: Third Avenue 

School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U Haul)

Suspicious activity: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Third Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street (New River Park), Powerline Drive/Seventh Street, Johnstown Road

Threats: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter) (2)

Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Second Avenue/Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ford Street

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

----

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard 

Burglar alarm: Mount Tabor, Stover, Glen Daniel 

Burglary: Shady Spring

Destruction of property: Sprague, Beckley, Calloway Heights

Disturbance: Coal City, Sophia (3), Bradley

Extra patrol: Glen Morgan, Raleigh, Rock Creek, Daniels

Harassment: Soak Creek

Illegal dumping: Sophia

Larceny: Prosperity, Bradley, Eccles

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (4), Ghent, Beaver (2), Shady Spring

Reckless driver: Grandview

Suspicious activity: Beckley, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Glen Daniel

Trespassing: Midway, Irish Mountain

Unwanted person: Bradley

