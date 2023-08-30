The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Prince Street, South Fayette Street
Attempt to locate: Doug Lane
Attempt to serve warrant: Truman Avenue
Barking dog: Teel Road
Burglar alarm: 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms)
Business check: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Check welfare: Lincoln Street, Main Street
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Broadway Street, Midway
Drug violation in progress: Main Street and South Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street (5), 100 block Alaska Avenue, 100 block Ball Street, 134 Harper Park Drive (Comfort Inn), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 100 block Earhart Street, 4244 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Green Light Dispensary), 100 block Fred T. Simms Terrace, 200 block Fred T. Simms Terrace, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block I Street, 100 block Jefferson Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Kiser Street, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League) (5), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 234 Church St. (Nature's Way Taxidermy), 100 block Dixie Avenue, 100 block Olympia Drive, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Queen Street, 1 Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Tolbert Street, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), 100 block 9th Street (5), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 600 block Neville Street (2), 200 New River Town Center (WorkForce West Virginia), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Hunter Street (2), 100 block 8th Street, 200 block Main Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Hunter Street, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block East C Street, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 500 block Temple Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Follow-up call: Johnston Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Neville Street, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League)
Harassing phone call: East Prince Street
Juvenile problems: Lincoln Street, Hartley Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
K9 unit request: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), South Eisenhower Drive, Johnston Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: South Vance Drive
Missing person: Johnston Street
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road
Runaway juvenile: Raleigh County
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shooting: Willow Lane
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 409 S. Kanawha St. (Beckley City Hall), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue (2), James Street and City Avenue
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: Neville Street and Leslie C. Gates Place, Westmoreland Street
Threats: South Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 715 N. Kanawha St., South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, South Fayette Street and F Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), Truman Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Wright Road, 2300 block South Fayette Street (2), 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, 400 block 3rd Avenue, Worley Road and Bero Avenue, 200 block Main Street
Unsecure load: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: South Fayette Street
Vagrant: Beckley Plaza
Vehicle towed: Washington Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Brooks Street, McCulloch Drive and Stanaford Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Johnston Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Daniels
Burglar alarm: Calloway Heights, Harper Heights
Burglary in progress: Raleigh
Disturbance: Stanaford
Extra patrol: MacArthur, Prosperity, Mabscott
Finger printing: Beckley
Fraud: Beckley, Shady Spring
Harassment: Sprague
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Mabscott, Surveyor
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beckley (3), Sprague, Sophia
Suspicious person: Beckley, Fairdale
Suspicious vehicle: Sprague
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard, Cranberry, Sophia, Calloway Heights
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Vehicle identification number verification: Shady Spring
