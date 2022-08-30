The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alcohol violation: Main Street
Animal call: Harper Road
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), North Kanawha Street
Business check: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's)
Check welfare: Barber Avenue, 6 Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apartments, Apartment 308)
Disturbance: Mills Avenue, Reservoir Road, Stanaford Road
Domestic: Maplewood Lane, Saunders Avenue
Drug investigation: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Powerline Drive/Clyde Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Adair Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Barber Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (6), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (6), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League) (4), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 300 block Park Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Ringleben Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Springdale Avenue (2), 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block Tolbert Street (2), 100 block Virginia Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Follow-up call: Second Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: West Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Christian Road
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), Hylton Lane
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motorcycle complaint: Hager Street
911 hangup: Mills Avenue
Open door/window: 1826 Harper Road (Summit Community Bank)
Person down: Stanhope Court/Wilson Street
Possible DUI: Beaver Avenue
Prowler: Graham Street, Joe L. Smith Drive
Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary) (2), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary) (2), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)
Stolen vehicle: Wilson Street
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road, Main Street, West Neville Street, Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League)
Threats: Burgess Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 200 block Beckley Plaza, Craig Street/Hull Street, 100 block Ellison Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 817 S. Kanawha St., 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd DSrive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: South Heber Street, South Vance Drive
Warrant served: Ewart Avenue, Grant Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Summers Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Crab Orchard
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Daniels
Burglary in progress: Naoma
Extra patrol: Beckley, Stanaford
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: Sandlick
Larceny: Josephine, Skelton
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley, Sullivan
911 hangup: Pluto
Parking violation: MacArthur
Radar patrol: Ghent
Reckless driver: Beckley, Bradley, Grandview
Suspicious activity: Clear Creek, Eccles, Surveyor
Suspicious person: Westview
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Maple Fork
Threats: Coal City
Traffic stop: Stanaford
