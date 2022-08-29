The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Business check: Prince Street, 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis)
Check welfare: 400 block South Fayette Street, Washington Street
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street
Disturbance: Autumn Lane, Powerline Drive
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive, Pine Lodge Road
Drug violation not in progress: Daniel Street
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Armory Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Meadows Court, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block New River Park, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Third Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street (2), 100 block Woodcrest Drive (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street
Four-wheeler: Christian Road
Larceny: Woodlawn Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Overdose: Nebraska Avenue
Possible DUI: Grove Avenue
Reckless driver: Daniel Street, 300 block Stanaford Road
Road rage: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: 1800 block Harper Road
Suspicious person: Beckley Avenue, Cranberry Creek Center, Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Maplewood Lane, Neville Street/Third Avenue, Neville Street, Northwestern Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Threats: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Traffic stop: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 400 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Stanaford Road, 200 block Third Avenue, no location specified
Unwanted person: Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beaver, Cranberry
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Ghent, Sprague
Disturbance: Dry Hill, MacArthur, Wickham
Harassment: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ameagle, Harper Heights
Possible DUI: Shady Spring
Shots fired: Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Glen Morgan, Rhodell
Suspicious vehicle: Harper
Tampering with auto: Prosperity
Threats: Stanaford
Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley (2), MacArthur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.