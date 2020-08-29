The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Brandishing: Patch Street

Check welfare: Beaver Avenue, South Heber Street, Nebraska Avenue

Civil assist: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road

Civil matter: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Destruction of property: Nebraska Avenue

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Neville Street (DHS), Stewart Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Bibb Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street

Harassment: Hunter Street

Indecent exposure: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Intoxicated person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Joyriding: Beaver Avenue

K9 unit request: Harper Road (Econolodge)

Larceny: Hargrove Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Main run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Shell Station), Nell Jean Square (Domino's Pizza)

Motorcycle complaint: Patch Street

Person down: North Eisenhower Drive

Possible DUI: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Radar patrol: North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: Powerline Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Sick: Smith Street

Special assignment: Beaver Avenue, Beckley Plaza, City Avenue, Cranberry Creek Center, Dixie Avenue (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ewart Avenue, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Main Street, Nebraska Avenue (3), Neville Street, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Smoot Avenue, Teel Road

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Hargrove Street

Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Neville Street

Threats: Forrest Avenue

Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Johnstown Road/Temple Street, South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue, Neville Street/Third Avenue, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), Park Avenue (City National Bank), Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive

Transport prisoner: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Unwanted person: Cannaday Street, Harper Road (Summit Community Bank), Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)

Vehicle disabled: Maxwell Hill Road

Warrant served: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Dry Hill, Grandview, Lanark

Fight: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Bragg, Harper Park, Soak Creek, Wickham

Parking complaint: Beckley

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel

Road rage: Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Speeding vehicle: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Colcord

