The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Brandishing: Patch Street
Check welfare: Beaver Avenue, South Heber Street, Nebraska Avenue
Civil assist: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road
Civil matter: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Destruction of property: Nebraska Avenue
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Neville Street (DHS), Stewart Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Bibb Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street
Harassment: Hunter Street
Indecent exposure: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Intoxicated person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Joyriding: Beaver Avenue
K9 unit request: Harper Road (Econolodge)
Larceny: Hargrove Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Main run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Shell Station), Nell Jean Square (Domino's Pizza)
Motorcycle complaint: Patch Street
Person down: North Eisenhower Drive
Possible DUI: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Radar patrol: North Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: Powerline Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Sick: Smith Street
Special assignment: Beaver Avenue, Beckley Plaza, City Avenue, Cranberry Creek Center, Dixie Avenue (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ewart Avenue, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Main Street, Nebraska Avenue (3), Neville Street, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Smoot Avenue, Teel Road
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Hargrove Street
Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Neville Street
Threats: Forrest Avenue
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Johnstown Road/Temple Street, South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue, Neville Street/Third Avenue, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), Park Avenue (City National Bank), Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Transport prisoner: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Unwanted person: Cannaday Street, Harper Road (Summit Community Bank), Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)
Vehicle disabled: Maxwell Hill Road
Warrant served: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Dry Hill, Grandview, Lanark
Fight: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Bragg, Harper Park, Soak Creek, Wickham
Parking complaint: Beckley
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel
Road rage: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Speeding vehicle: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Colcord