The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: East Prince Street

Assault already occurred: South Oakwood Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 220 N. Fayette St. (Kyle Lusk, Attorney at Law), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant)

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Freeman Street, Miller Street

Civil matter: Clyde Street

CPR-adult: Prince Street

Disturbance: Beckley Crossing, Harper Road, Second Street

Domestic: Earwood Street, Nebraska Avenue/East Prince Street

Extra patrol: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booker Street, 200 block Bostic Avenue, 200 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block G Street, 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Holliday Drive, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Follow-up call: Vine Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street

Four-wheeler: Johnstown Road/Lincoln Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Harassing phone call: Calloway Street

Larceny: Hull Street, South Vance Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 2301 S. Kanawha St.

Parking complaint: Hull Street

Person down: Harper Road

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Joe L. Smith Drive

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: Center Street, Joseph Street

Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue

Traffic stop: Elkins Street/North Kanawha Street, Ewart Avenue/Baker Street, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 100 block Ragland Road, Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue

Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue, Hickory Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

