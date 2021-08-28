The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: East Prince Street
Assault already occurred: South Oakwood Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 220 N. Fayette St. (Kyle Lusk, Attorney at Law), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Freeman Street, Miller Street
Civil matter: Clyde Street
CPR-adult: Prince Street
Disturbance: Beckley Crossing, Harper Road, Second Street
Domestic: Earwood Street, Nebraska Avenue/East Prince Street
Extra patrol: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booker Street, 200 block Bostic Avenue, 200 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block G Street, 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Holliday Drive, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Vine Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Johnstown Road/Lincoln Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassing phone call: Calloway Street
Larceny: Hull Street, South Vance Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 2301 S. Kanawha St.
Parking complaint: Hull Street
Person down: Harper Road
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Joe L. Smith Drive
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: Center Street, Joseph Street
Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: Elkins Street/North Kanawha Street, Ewart Avenue/Baker Street, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 100 block Ragland Road, Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue
Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue, Hickory Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)