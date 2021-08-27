The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Simpkins Street
Assist other department: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: G Street
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), Larew Avenue, Murray Street
Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street
Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hager Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stadium Drive
Domestic: Allen Avenue
Extra patrol: 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Carter Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Hager Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Hylton Lane, 1401 Hartley Ave., 607 Johnstown Road, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 300 block Third Avenue
Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Harassing phone call: Galleria Plaza
Harassment: Vine Street
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: Harper Road
Overdose: Third Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Plumley Avenue
Residence check: Carter Street
Runaway juvenile: 300 block Stanaford Road
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), Park Avenue
Special assignment: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1939 Harper Road, 169 Industrial Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Ridgecrest Avenue
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Raleigh County
Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 2000 block South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), 100 block Veterans Avenue, Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue
Unwanted person: McCulloch Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)