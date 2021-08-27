The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: Simpkins Street

Assist other department: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: G Street

Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), Larew Avenue, Murray Street

Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street

Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue

Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hager Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stadium Drive

Domestic: Allen Avenue

Extra patrol: 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Carter Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Hager Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Hylton Lane, 1401 Hartley Ave., 607 Johnstown Road, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 300 block Third Avenue

Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Harassing phone call: Galleria Plaza

Harassment: Vine Street

Larceny: Beckley Crossing

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

911 hangup: Harper Road

Overdose: Third Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: Plumley Avenue

Residence check: Carter Street

Runaway juvenile: 300 block Stanaford Road

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), Park Avenue

Special assignment: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1939 Harper Road, 169 Industrial Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Ridgecrest Avenue

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Raleigh County

Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Traffic stop: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 2000 block South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 4293 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), 100 block Veterans Avenue, Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue

Unwanted person: McCulloch Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

