The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Antonio Avenue

Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Virginia Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to locate: Hager Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Sandalwood Drive, Granville Avenue

Burglar alarm: New River Town Center, 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), Highland Street, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) 

Civil assist: Ninth Street, Bypass Plaza

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Counterfeit: Harper Road

Destruction of property: Sandstone Drive

Domestic: Hill Street

Drug investigate: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Drug violation: Garfield Street, South Eisenhower Drive

DUI investigation: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Crawford Street

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (3), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 300 block Neville Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-up call: Mason Street, Earwood Street, Park Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), Neville Street

Found property: East C Street

Harassment: North Eisenhower Drive, Antonio Avenue

Hostage situation: Church Street

Larceny: Emily Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Hargrove Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Church Street

Motorcycle complaint: City Avenue

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Crescent Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Edgewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive

Person down: South Fayette Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Prowler: City Avenue

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Road rage: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 500 block South Fayette Street

Seizures: Grey Flats Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Park Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Appalachian Drive

Suspicious activity: James Street/Railroad Avenue, Ragland Road

Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street, Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: McCulloch Drive

Traffic stop: 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Tolley Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue

Unconscious/syncope: West Locust Drive

Unknown LE problem: South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: Railroad Avenue

Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Hill Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Arnett, Beckley 

Disturbance: Harper, Coal City, Beaver, Colcord

Extra patrol: Sophia, Clear Creek, Ghent 

Fraud: Colcord

Harassment: Beckley 

Motorcycle complaint: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Colcord, Beaver, MacArthur

Reckless driver: Glen Morgan

Road hazard: Harper Heights

Shots fired: Stanaford

Speeding vehicle: Stanaford (2)

Suspicious activity: Sullivan, Coal City, Bradley (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Beaver

Traffic stop: Stanaford 

Vehicle disabled: Cirtsville, Bolt

Wildlife call: Coal City

