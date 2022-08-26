The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue
Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Virginia Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to locate: Hager Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sandalwood Drive, Granville Avenue
Burglar alarm: New River Town Center, 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), Highland Street, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Civil assist: Ninth Street, Bypass Plaza
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Counterfeit: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Sandstone Drive
Domestic: Hill Street
Drug investigate: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Drug violation: Garfield Street, South Eisenhower Drive
DUI investigation: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Crawford Street
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (3), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 300 block Neville Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: Mason Street, Earwood Street, Park Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), Neville Street
Found property: East C Street
Harassment: North Eisenhower Drive, Antonio Avenue
Hostage situation: Church Street
Larceny: Emily Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Hargrove Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Church Street
Motorcycle complaint: City Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Crescent Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Edgewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Person down: South Fayette Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Prowler: City Avenue
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Road rage: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 500 block South Fayette Street
Seizures: Grey Flats Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Park Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Appalachian Drive
Suspicious activity: James Street/Railroad Avenue, Ragland Road
Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street, Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: McCulloch Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 Tolley Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue
Unconscious/syncope: West Locust Drive
Unknown LE problem: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: Railroad Avenue
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Hill Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Arnett, Beckley
Disturbance: Harper, Coal City, Beaver, Colcord
Extra patrol: Sophia, Clear Creek, Ghent
Fraud: Colcord
Harassment: Beckley
Motorcycle complaint: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Colcord, Beaver, MacArthur
Reckless driver: Glen Morgan
Road hazard: Harper Heights
Shots fired: Stanaford
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford (2)
Suspicious activity: Sullivan, Coal City, Bradley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Beaver
Traffic stop: Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: Cirtsville, Bolt
Wildlife call: Coal City
