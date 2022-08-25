The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Adair Street (New River Park)
Burglar alarm: Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto), File Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Perdue Street
Burglary not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), South Fayette Street
Check welfare: Crawford Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: 1200 block Harper Road
Civil assist: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Terrill Street
Destruction of property: Prince Street
Disturbance: 600 block Johnstown Road
Domestic: Mercer Street, South Fayette Street, Terrill Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Parkway Street/Dixon Ave., 2300 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Dixon Avenue (2), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block E Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Rails to Trails, 100 block Mercer Street, Scott Avenue
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: 100 block Hedrick Street
Indecent exposure: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Stive (New River Transit)
Intoxicated person: 100 block Hager Street, Parkway Street, South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Larceny: Northwestern Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Orchard Avenue, Temple Street
Motorcycle complaint: Hager Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Nell Jean Square (Lowa Vapor)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Rural Acres Drive
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Panic/hold alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Parking complaint: 300 block G Street
Possible DUI: mile marker 42 Interstate 77 northbound
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Speeding vehicle: 200 block E Street
Stolen vehicle: East Prince Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Marshall Avenue, Hickory Drive
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 400 block Third Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Trespassing: Harper Road (Little General)
Unconscious/syncope: Hemlock Street
Unknown LE problem: Woodlawn Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Wanted person: 100 block Prince Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Prosperity, Beckley (2)
Burglar alarm: Stover, Pemberton
Disturbance: Coal City, Soak Creek, Beaver (2), White Oak
Extra patrol: Stanaford
Larceny: Stanaford, Prosperity (2)
Parking complaint: Lanark
Possible DUI: Mabscott
Shoplifting: Beaver, Bradley
Structure fire: Harper
Suspicious activity: Ghent
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Daniels
Unwanted person: Arnett
Vagrant: Coal City
