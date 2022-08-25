The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve warrant: Adair Street (New River Park)

Burglar alarm: Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto), File Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Perdue Street

Burglary not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), South Fayette Street

Check welfare: Crawford Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: 1200 block Harper Road

Civil assist: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Terrill Street

Destruction of property: Prince Street

Disturbance: 600 block Johnstown Road

Domestic: Mercer Street, South Fayette Street, Terrill Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Parkway Street/Dixon Ave., 2300 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Dixon Avenue (2), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block E Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Rails to Trails, 100 block Mercer Street, Scott Avenue

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street

Four-wheeler: 100 block Hedrick Street

Indecent exposure: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Stive (New River Transit) 

Intoxicated person: 100 block Hager Street, Parkway Street, South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Larceny: Northwestern Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Orchard Avenue, Temple Street

Motorcycle complaint: Hager Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Nell Jean Square (Lowa Vapor) 

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Rural Acres Drive

Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Panic/hold alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)

Parking complaint: 300 block G Street

Possible DUI: mile marker 42 Interstate 77 northbound 

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Speeding vehicle: 200 block E Street

Stolen vehicle: East Prince Street

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Marshall Avenue, Hickory Drive

Threats: South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 400 block Third Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Trespassing: Harper Road (Little General)

Unconscious/syncope: Hemlock Street

Unknown LE problem: Woodlawn Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Wanted person: 100 block Prince Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Prosperity, Beckley (2)

Burglar alarm: Stover, Pemberton

Disturbance: Coal City, Soak Creek, Beaver (2), White Oak

Extra patrol: Stanaford

Larceny: Stanaford, Prosperity (2) 

Parking complaint: Lanark

Possible DUI: Mabscott

Shoplifting: Beaver, Bradley

Structure fire: Harper

Suspicious activity: Ghent

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Daniels

Unwanted person: Arnett

Vagrant: Coal City

