The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault in progress: East C Street

Assist other department: Glenview Road and Lester Highway

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglary in progress: East C Street

Check welfare: Ridgecrest Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road

Civil matter: Ball Street, Charles Street

CPR adult: College Avenue

Destruction of property: South Oakwood Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Main Street

Domestic: Broadway Street

Drug investigation: North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road

Drug violation in progress: Temple Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Foot patrol: 200 New River Town Center (WorkForce West Virginia), F Street

Fraud: Cedar Ridge Lane

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit request: North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road

Larceny: Saunders Avenue, East C Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mental problem: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Ritter Drive and Grandview Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, 1700 block Harper Road

Parking complaint: Bellevue Lane and Woodlawn Avenue

Radar patrol: Larew Avenue

Residence check: Johnstown Road

Sexual assault not in progress: Main Street

Shoplifting: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Stolen property: South Oakwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: Hylton Lane

Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue, South Fayette Street

Threats: Harper Road

Traffic stop: Lincoln Street and Kansas Avenue, 15 Nell Jean Square, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Beaver Avenue and South Kanawha Street, 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 200 block Fayette Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Walker Avenue

Trespassing: New River Town Center

Unknown law enforcement problem: Gregory Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

Vagrant: Clayton Street

Vehicle disabled: 1400 block Harper Road, Harper Road and Harper Park Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video