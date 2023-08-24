The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault in progress: East C Street
Assist other department: Glenview Road and Lester Highway
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglary in progress: East C Street
Check welfare: Ridgecrest Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road
Civil matter: Ball Street, Charles Street
CPR adult: College Avenue
Destruction of property: South Oakwood Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Main Street
Domestic: Broadway Street
Drug investigation: North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road
Drug violation in progress: Temple Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 200 New River Town Center (WorkForce West Virginia), F Street
Fraud: Cedar Ridge Lane
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: North Vance Drive and Johnstown Road
Larceny: Saunders Avenue, East C Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mental problem: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Ritter Drive and Grandview Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, 1700 block Harper Road
Parking complaint: Bellevue Lane and Woodlawn Avenue
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue
Residence check: Johnstown Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Main Street
Shoplifting: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Stolen property: South Oakwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: Hylton Lane
Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue, South Fayette Street
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: Lincoln Street and Kansas Avenue, 15 Nell Jean Square, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Beaver Avenue and South Kanawha Street, 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 200 block Fayette Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Walker Avenue
Trespassing: New River Town Center
Unknown law enforcement problem: Gregory Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Vagrant: Clayton Street
Vehicle disabled: 1400 block Harper Road, Harper Road and Harper Park Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.