The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Lester

Fingerprinting: Beckley

Fraud: Beaver, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Park

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley

Reckless driver: Beckley

Road hazard: Grandview

Shots fired: Pemberton

Stolen property: Soak Creek

Suspicious activity: Mt. Tabor, Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Threats: Shady Spring, Prosperity

Traffic stop: Crab Orchard, Beckley (2)

Trespassing: Coal City

Vehicle fire: Irish Mountain

Vehicle identification number verification: Beckley

