The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Lester
Fingerprinting: Beckley
Fraud: Beaver, Sophia
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Park
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley
Reckless driver: Beckley
Road hazard: Grandview
Shots fired: Pemberton
Stolen property: Soak Creek
Suspicious activity: Mt. Tabor, Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Threats: Shady Spring, Prosperity
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard, Beckley (2)
Trespassing: Coal City
Vehicle fire: Irish Mountain
Vehicle identification number verification: Beckley
