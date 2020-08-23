The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Clyde Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assault in progress: Hargrove Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Huffman Street

Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing, Ragland Road

Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue

Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Harper Road, Johnstown Road (2), South Kanawha Street

Destruction of property: 200 block Third Avenue

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, South Heber Street, 200 block Michigan Avenue

Domestic: Grant Street, South Kanawha Street, Patch Street, Temple Street, Truman Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Woodlawn Avenue

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Found property: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Joyriding: Manor Drive

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Litter: Rails to Trails

Loitering: Galleria Plaza

Loud music/noise: Grant Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/Ragland Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Westwood Drive

Parking complaint: 100 block Orchard Avenue

Possible DUI: Ridge Avenue

Prowler: Scott Avenue

Radar patrol: Larew Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (2)

Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shots fired: 400 block Woodcrest Drive

Special assignment: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hill Street, South Kanawha Street, 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Reservoir Road, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Suspicious activity: Summers Street/Maple Avenue

Suspicious person: 500 block Orchard Avenue, Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Threats: Westmoreland Street

Traffic stop: Coponiti Street/Bostic Avenue, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (2), 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, Westwood Drive/Harper Road (2)

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Neville Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Customer complaint: Coal City

Destruction of property: Dry Hill

Disturbance: Beckley, Harper Heights, MacArthur

Harassment: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Cool Ridge, MacArthur

Noise complaint: Dry Hill

Prowler: Bradley

Reckless driver: Beckley, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels

Shoplifting: Beaver

Stolen property: Beaver

Vehicle disabled: Stanaford

