The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Clyde Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assault in progress: Hargrove Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Huffman Street
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing, Ragland Road
Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Harper Road, Johnstown Road (2), South Kanawha Street
Destruction of property: 200 block Third Avenue
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, South Heber Street, 200 block Michigan Avenue
Domestic: Grant Street, South Kanawha Street, Patch Street, Temple Street, Truman Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Woodlawn Avenue
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Joyriding: Manor Drive
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Litter: Rails to Trails
Loitering: Galleria Plaza
Loud music/noise: Grant Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/Ragland Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Westwood Drive
Parking complaint: 100 block Orchard Avenue
Possible DUI: Ridge Avenue
Prowler: Scott Avenue
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (2)
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: 400 block Woodcrest Drive
Special assignment: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hill Street, South Kanawha Street, 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Reservoir Road, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: Summers Street/Maple Avenue
Suspicious person: 500 block Orchard Avenue, Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: Westmoreland Street
Traffic stop: Coponiti Street/Bostic Avenue, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (2), 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, Westwood Drive/Harper Road (2)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Neville Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Customer complaint: Coal City
Destruction of property: Dry Hill
Disturbance: Beckley, Harper Heights, MacArthur
Harassment: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Cool Ridge, MacArthur
Noise complaint: Dry Hill
Prowler: Bradley
Reckless driver: Beckley, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels
Shoplifting: Beaver
Stolen property: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Stanaford