The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Johnstown Road
Attempt to locate: Burgess Street, Raleigh County
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Breaking and entering in progress: Hill Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Virginia Street
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, 1010 Galleria Plaza (First Community Bank), Highland Street, Russell Street
Check welfare: King Street, South Oakwood Avenue (3), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Smith Street
Child abuse/neglect: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Custody complaint: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Destruction of property: Hickory Drive
Disturbance: Grant Street
Domestic: Hargrove Street
Fight: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Fraud: Myers Avenue, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart), Tolley Drive
Harassment: South Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Intoxicated person: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), South Oakwood Avenue
Juvenile problems: Morris Avenue
Larceny: Fairview Avenue, Fulton Avenue, Miller Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Magistrate detail: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Kanawha Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
911 hangup: South Heber Street
Overdose: G Street, Johnstown Road
Panic/hold alarm: 215 Main St. (Raleigh County Courthouse Assessor's Office)
Prowler: F Street
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Special assignment: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Joe L Smith Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 400 block Third Avenue
Suspicious person: 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), North Oakwood Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Suspicious vehicle: 2301 S. Fayette St. (Shooter's Roost)
Threats: South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block F Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 2100 Harper Road (Go-Mart) (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 400 block Hunter Street, 600 block Johnstown Road, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, South Kanawha Street/Bostic Avenue, 800 block West Neville Street, Neville Street/Woodlawn Avenue (2), Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 340 Prince St., Prince Street/North Fayette Street, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Teel Road/Holliday Drive, Third Avenue/First Street
Unwanted person: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)
Vehicle identification number verification: Patton Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Eastview Lane
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Warrant served: 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Amigo, Shady Spring, White Oak
Found property: Beckley
Illegal burn: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Daniels, Midway, Pluto, Sophia, Sullivan, Sweeneysburg
Reckless driver: Soak Creek
Road hazard: Pemberton
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Sophia
Stolen property: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel, Glen White
Suspicious person: Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Sophia