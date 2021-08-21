The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Arrest: Rails to Trails

Assault already occurred: Miller Street

Assist other department: Ewart Avenue, 2800 block Ritter Drive

Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza, First Avenue, 211 W. Locust Drive

Burglary not in progress: Paint Street

Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue

Deceased/found body: Westmoreland Street

Destruction of property: Johnston Street

Disturbance: Bellwood Drive, Kinzer Street, Mulberry Street

Domestic: Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 100 block Frontier Street, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Vine Street

Domestic violence petition served: Second Street

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 302 Dixie Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block South Meadows Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 300 block Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 Scott Avenue (East Park)

Follow-up call: 400 block Neville Street, Westmoreland Street

Foot patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), Rails to Trails

Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street

Intoxicated person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Raleigh County

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Crescent Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 104 S. Eisenhower Drive (Bypass Pharmacy)

Panic/hold alarm: 100 Appalachian Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Parking complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School) (2)

Shots fired: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious person: Christian Road/Tolley Drive, Hargrove Street

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, Park Avenue/College Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Wanted person: Hager Street

