The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Arrest: Rails to Trails
Assault already occurred: Miller Street
Assist other department: Ewart Avenue, 2800 block Ritter Drive
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza, First Avenue, 211 W. Locust Drive
Burglary not in progress: Paint Street
Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue
Deceased/found body: Westmoreland Street
Destruction of property: Johnston Street
Disturbance: Bellwood Drive, Kinzer Street, Mulberry Street
Domestic: Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 100 block Frontier Street, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Vine Street
Domestic violence petition served: Second Street
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 302 Dixie Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block South Meadows Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 300 block Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 Scott Avenue (East Park)
Follow-up call: 400 block Neville Street, Westmoreland Street
Foot patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), Rails to Trails
Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street
Intoxicated person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Raleigh County
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Crescent Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 104 S. Eisenhower Drive (Bypass Pharmacy)
Panic/hold alarm: 100 Appalachian Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Parking complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School) (2)
Shots fired: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious person: Christian Road/Tolley Drive, Hargrove Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, Park Avenue/College Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Wanted person: Hager Street