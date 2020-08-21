The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Report not provided due to internet and dispatching system issues.
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Bradley, Beaver, Shady Spring
Fight: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Sullivan, Arnett, Beckley, MacArthur
Possible DUI: Stanaford
Prowler: Stanaford
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Beaver
Suspicious person: Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard, Bradley, Cool Ridge