The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Report not provided due to internet and dispatching system issues.

 

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disturbance: Soak Creek, Bradley, Beaver, Shady Spring

Fight: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Sullivan, Arnett, Beckley, MacArthur

Possible DUI: Stanaford

Prowler: Stanaford

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Beaver

Suspicious person: Harper Heights

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard, Bradley, Cool Ridge

