The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hull Street
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), Kiser Street (Beckley Police Department garage), Klaus Street, Beckley Plaza, South Kanawha Street (City National Bank), North Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)
Burglary not in progress: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Check welfare: Harper Road/Central Avenue, Elkins Street
Child abuse/neglect: 100 block Corridor L
Civil matter: Summers Street
Destruction of property: 10th Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Cannaday Street
Domestic: Terrill Street, Miller Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Main Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Adair Street (New River Park), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Grove Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Hull Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (3),100 block Main Street
Four-wheeler: Terrill Street
Harassment: South Vance Drive
K-9 unit request: Hunter Street/South Kanawha Street
Larceny: Nebraska Avenue, Temple Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Locust Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), Galleria Plaza
No driver's license: South Oakwood Avenue
Overdose: 1 Rails to Trails
Panic/hold alarm: Gregory Street
Pursuit: Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street (Moss Electric), Harper Road (Tudor's/Gino's)
Suspicious person: 300 block Highland Street
Threats: Woodlawn Avenue, 10th Street
Traffic stop: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 100 block Seaver Lane, Main Street (United National Bank), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, South Fayette Street/Smoot Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 100 block Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), Third Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), Hunter Street/South Kanawha Street, 200 block Ewart Avenue
Unresponsive: 1 Rails to Trails
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
