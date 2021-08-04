The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Virginia Street
Breaking and entering in progress: South Kanawha Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sisson Street
Burglar alarm: Sunset Drive
Burglary in progress: Barber Ave., Orchard Ave.
Burglary not in progress: E. Main St.
Check welfare: W. Neville St., Porter St. and N. Vance Dr., Carriage Dr. and Harper Rd., S. Fayette St.
CPR-adult: City Ave.
Customer complaint: Hill St.
Disturbance: S. Heber St., Harper Rd., E. Prince St.
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 110 Crescent Rd. (Crosspoint Church of God), Klaus St., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1100 Maxwell Hill Rd., 100 block Teel Rd., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Grove Ave., 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs St.
Follow up call: Mercer St.
Found property: Sisson St.
Harassment: Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Larceny: S. Oakwood Ave., Harper Rd.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: N. Kanawha St., 100 block N. Fayette St., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens)
MVA leaving the scene: 1300 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Chick-Fil-A-Restaurant)
Noise complaint: Grove Ave.
Overdose: Bibb Ave., Hargrove St.
Panic/hold alarm: Johnstown Rd., Beckley Ave.
Parking complaint: Church St.
Parking violation: Prince St. (2)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 110 Beckley Xing (Hobby Lobby), 1048 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2)
Stalking: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious activity: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious person: E. Prince St., S. Oakwood Ave., Pine St., Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Jerome Van Meter Drive
Traffic stop: Hager Street, Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/White Oak Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive (2), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Ragland Road, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Old Eccles Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Street, East Main Street/South Kanawha Street, Gate Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, 2966 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive