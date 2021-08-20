The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

III Record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Assault: South Vance Drive, Johnstown Road

Assist other department: Pikeview Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempted breaking and entering: Main Street

Bike/skateboard: Prince Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 206 Timber Ridge Drive, Eagles Road

Burglary in progress: West Neville Street

Burglary not in progress: Fifth Street

Check welfare: Prince Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails, Worley Road

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Harper Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Custody complaint: East Prince Street

Domestic: Mason Street, Harper Road

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Frontier Street, Dixie Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block New River Town Center, 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Follow-up call: Hargrove Street, Johnstown Road, Autumn Lane

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block G Street

Four-wheeler: 300 block Plumley Avenue

Juvenile problems: Bair Street

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Lost/stolen registration: John Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1500 block Harper Road

Out of control: Park Avenue

Overdose: Mason Street, New River Town Center

Panic/hold alarm: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)

Recovered property: Sisson Street

School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Shots fired: Dixie Avenue

Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive

Suspicious activity: Barber Avenue, Harper Road

Suspicious person: Frontier Street, North Heber Street, Main Street, Temple Street

Threats: Ellison Avenue, South Kanawha Street

Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Traffic stop: 200 block Orchard Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 1100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue (2), Prince Street/North Heber Street, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 100 block Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Maxwell Hill Road/Teel Road, 1600 block Harper Road, 400 block Pinewood Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2152 Harper Road. (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 100 block Second Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Vehicle disabled: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Animal call: White Oak, Beckley (2), Raleigh, Fairdale

Burglary: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Coal City (2), Beckley Junction

Business check: Rock Creek

Disturbance: Lanark (3), Beckley (2), Rhodell, Glen Daniel, Grandview, Naoma

Extra patrol: Glen White

Fireworks complaint: Sprague

Juvenile problems: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Beckley

Loud music/noise: MacArthur

Motorcycle complaint: Coal City

Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Sprague 

Prowler: Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Fairdale

Shots fired: Coal City

Speeding vehicle: MacArthur

Stalking: Glen White

Stolen property: Beckley, Harper Park

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Sprague, Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Glen Daniel

Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove, Glen Daniel

Unwanted person: Bradley 

