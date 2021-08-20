The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
III Record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Assault: South Vance Drive, Johnstown Road
Assist other department: Pikeview Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempted breaking and entering: Main Street
Bike/skateboard: Prince Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 206 Timber Ridge Drive, Eagles Road
Burglary in progress: West Neville Street
Burglary not in progress: Fifth Street
Check welfare: Prince Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails, Worley Road
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Custody complaint: East Prince Street
Domestic: Mason Street, Harper Road
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Frontier Street, Dixie Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block New River Town Center, 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Dixie Avenue (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Follow-up call: Hargrove Street, Johnstown Road, Autumn Lane
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block G Street
Four-wheeler: 300 block Plumley Avenue
Juvenile problems: Bair Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Lost/stolen registration: John Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1500 block Harper Road
Out of control: Park Avenue
Overdose: Mason Street, New River Town Center
Panic/hold alarm: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Recovered property: Sisson Street
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shots fired: Dixie Avenue
Special assignment: 169 Industrial Drive
Suspicious activity: Barber Avenue, Harper Road
Suspicious person: Frontier Street, North Heber Street, Main Street, Temple Street
Threats: Ellison Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 200 block Orchard Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 1100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue (2), Prince Street/North Heber Street, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 100 block Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Maxwell Hill Road/Teel Road, 1600 block Harper Road, 400 block Pinewood Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2152 Harper Road. (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 100 block Second Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Vehicle disabled: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Animal call: White Oak, Beckley (2), Raleigh, Fairdale
Burglary: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Coal City (2), Beckley Junction
Business check: Rock Creek
Disturbance: Lanark (3), Beckley (2), Rhodell, Glen Daniel, Grandview, Naoma
Extra patrol: Glen White
Fireworks complaint: Sprague
Juvenile problems: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Beckley
Loud music/noise: MacArthur
Motorcycle complaint: Coal City
Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Sprague
Prowler: Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Fairdale
Shots fired: Coal City
Speeding vehicle: MacArthur
Stalking: Glen White
Stolen property: Beckley, Harper Park
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Sprague, Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel
Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove, Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Bradley