The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: South Heber Street

Animal bites: Mercer Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Walnut Street, Reservoir Road, 501 Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Bike patrol: Rails to Trails, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 200 block Hargrove Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Burglar alarm: 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chows), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH), Lode Drive, Lovell Street

Civil matter: F Street

Destruction of property: Cannaday Street

Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., F Street, Hargrove Street

Domestic: Vine Street

Drug violation not in progress: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Fight: Vine Street

Juvenile problems: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Larceny: North Vance Drive

Loud music/noise: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: 500 block McCulloch Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Witherspoon Street

Parking complaint: East Prince Street/Johnstown Road

Pedestrian hit: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: 100 block Temple Street

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)

Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block F Street, 100 block Grant Street, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, Rails to Trails, 100 block Teel Road, 1900 block Harper Road

Suspicious activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 block Hartley Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Tampering with auto: Barber Avenue

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 800 block North Kanawha Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Mool Avenue/South Fayette Street

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) 

Vandalism/destruction of property: Central Avenue

Wanted person: 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources)

Warrant served: South Meadows Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Accident reported: Arnett

ATVs: Dry Hill 

Destruction of property: Raleigh

Disturbance: Pineyview, Cool Ridge, Eccles

Fraud: Beckley

Intoxicated person: Daniels

Larceny: Fairdale

Motor vehicle accident: Bragg, Beckley, Daniels

Shots fired: White Oak, Daniels

Suspicious activity: Skelton, Beckley, Coal City

Suspicious person: Glen Daniel

Unwanted person: Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags