The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: Ewart Avenue
Barking dog: East C Street
Burglar alarm: 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education - Institute Elementary School), Galleria Plaza, Lilly Street
Burglary in progress: South Fayette Street, Gregory Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Dsturbance: Autumn Lane
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Antonio Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (2)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Springdale Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (3), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Adair Street (New River Park), 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 100 block Virginia Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Park Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Main Street
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Lilly Street
Hazmat: West Neville Street
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Litter-specify: Galleria Plaza
Loud music/noise: Manor Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: McCreery Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Autumn Lane, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1900 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Third Avenue/Park Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block North Kanawha Street
Person down: North Vance Drive
Reckless driver: South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Third Avenue
Suspicious person: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 300 Third Ave., 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, First Avenue/Second Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Adair Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, 2100 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road, 121 Main St. (Foster's Pub), 500 block Market Road, 100 block South Jackson Avenue
Wanted person: Stanaford Road
