The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Attempt to locate: East Main Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Shawnee Circle, Carl Jones Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering in progress: City Avenue (Dawg-Gone Pet Salon)
Burglar alarm: Pikeview Drive (Pikeview Lounge), New River Drive, North Fayette Street
Burglary in progress: Second Avenue
Check welfare: 1900 block Harper Road
Child abuse/neglect: Old Cline Road
Disturbance: Hunter Street
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Domestic violence petition served: Fairlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: Adkins Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane (2), Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 200 block Second Street, 2 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (5), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 200 block Larew Avenue, 1800 block Harper Road, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Joel L. Smith Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Fulton Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 100 block Park Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue, Adair Street (New River Park)
Fight: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street (3)
Harassment: Templeview Drive (The Place)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 200 block Industrial Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open container: 1 Rails to Trails
Panhandling: Bypass Plaza (Honey Baked Ham)
Possible DUI: 100 block Harper Heights Road
Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Jerome Van Meter Drive (MCNB Bank)
Suspicious activity: Allen Avenue
Suspicious person: 400 bock Third Avenue, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Crescent Road, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street/Sheridan Avenue
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Unwanted person: Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), South Heber Street (Charles House), North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vagrant: Wilkes Avenue, Johnstown Road
Vehicle identification number verification: Northwestern Avenue
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1 Rails to Trails, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Sprague
Burglary: Calloway Heights
Business check: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights
Extra patrol: Ury
Four-wheeler: Beaver
Larceny: Coal City
Reckless driver: Slab Fork, Glen Morgan, Beaver
Shots fired: Harper Heights
Stolen vehicle: Besoco
Suspicious activity: Bolt
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver (2), Beckley
Unwanted person: Cool Ridge, Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: Daniels
