The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Ball Street, Morgan Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Beckley Crossing
Brandishing: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: Mankin Avenue/Wood Street, Mason Street/North Kanawha Street, Truman Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Orchard Avenue
Civil matter: Hartley Avenue
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Domestic: 1300 block Harper Road, Truman Avenue, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Beckwoods Drive
Drug violation in progress: 200 S. Heber St.
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block South Heber Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Hager Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Follow-up call: South Heber Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 400 block Neville Street
Harassment: Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive, 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Motor vehicle accident: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Reckless driving: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Emenetary)
Sexual assault not in progress: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Special assignment: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious package: 613 S. Fayette St.
Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Traffic stop: 100 block Veterans Avenue, 200 block Harper Road, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Levels Lane, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Truman Avenue/Springdale Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Russell Street, 100 block South Meadows Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Locust Street, South Kanawha Street/Azzara Avenue
Trespassing: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Unwanted person: Fifth Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Wanted person: Missouri Avenue
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2800 Robert C. Byrd Drive