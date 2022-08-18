The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Campbell Street
Assist other department: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Roosevelt Street
Attempt to locate: Fulton Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: Highland Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Fulton Avenue
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), North Eisenhower Drive (Cell Phone Repair), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Raleigh County Housing Authority)
Burglary in progress: Antonio Avenue/Patch Street
Check welfare: 300 block Third Avenue
Destruction of property: Hoover Street
Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Orchard Avenue
Extra patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Heber Street/Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Prince Street (New River Transit) (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Northwestern Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue (2), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue
Follow-up call: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Harassment: Mason Street
K-9 unit request: Riffe Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Second Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Harper Road (Fresenius Kidney Care)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Randolph Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2)
Parking complaint: 200 block Crawford Street
Person down: Lebanon Lane
Residence check: 100 block Fulton Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Speeding vehicle: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Suspicious activity: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments), South Heber Street/Neville Street
Suspicious person: South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Beckley Crossing (Kroger),Virginia Street (St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Westwood Drive, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, South Fayette Street/Second Street, Beaver Avenue/Westmoreland Street (2), South Fayette Street/Thomas Street, Clark Street/Sterling Street, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Chase Bank), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Neville Street/Third Avenue, Harper Road (Kroger)
Vagrant: South Heber Street
Vehicle towed: 200 block Temple Street
Wanted person: Wilkes Avenue, Carl Jones Drive/Old Pemberton Road, South Vance Drive (FMRS Apartments)
Warrant served: 200 block Second Street
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill, Glen Daniel
Extra patrol: Arnett, Sullivan
Harassment: Mabscott
Larceny: Sophia, Daniels
Structure fire: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious person: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor
Traffic stop: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Bragg
