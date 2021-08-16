The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Attempt to serve warrant: Barber Avenue
Burglar alarm: 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 413 Maplewood Lane (Sky Baptist Church), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Burglary in progress: Bibb Avenue
Check welfare: Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: South Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Custody complaint: G Street
Disturbance: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, 400 block Neville Street
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Escort: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block Bostic Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 705 Scott Ave. (Beckley Police East Park Precinct), 200 block Third Avenue
Fireworks complaint: Powerline Drive/Clyde Street
Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue
Foot patrol: 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building), 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street
Indecent exposure: First Avenue/Park Avenue
Intoxicated person: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive
Larceny: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Lost/stolen registration: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Seventh Street/Sheridan Avenue
Noise complaint: Crawford Street
Reckless driver: City Avenue
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger). 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor)
Suspicious activity: Adkins Street, Hartley Avenue
Suspicious person: 400 block Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center)
Traffic stop: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1334 Harper Road, 1500 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Second Street/First Avenue
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive