The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to locate: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Attempt to serve warrant: Barber Avenue

Burglar alarm: 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 413 Maplewood Lane (Sky Baptist Church), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)

Burglary in progress: Bibb Avenue

Check welfare: Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: South Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Custody complaint: G Street

Disturbance: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, 400 block Neville Street

Domestic: Truman Avenue

Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Escort: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 100 block Bostic Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 705 Scott Ave. (Beckley Police East Park Precinct), 200 block Third Avenue

Fireworks complaint: Powerline Drive/Clyde Street

Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue

Foot patrol: 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building), 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street

Indecent exposure: First Avenue/Park Avenue

Intoxicated person: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive

Larceny: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Lost/stolen registration: Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Seventh Street/Sheridan Avenue

Noise complaint: Crawford Street

Reckless driver: City Avenue

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger). 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor)

Suspicious activity: Adkins Street, Hartley Avenue

Suspicious person: 400 block Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center)

Traffic stop: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1334 Harper Road, 1500 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Second Street/First Avenue

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

