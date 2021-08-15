The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Poplar Street
Assault already occurred: South Heber Street, 100 block Race Track Road
Attempt to locate: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Attempt to serve warrant: F Street
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, 214 N. Kanawha St. (RESA office), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 106 McCreery St. (Kilted Barber), 3224 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Guitars Plus), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, West Neville Street/Reservoir Road
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road
Civil matter: Stanaford Road
Disturbance: New River Town Center
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Extra patrol: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Church Street, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block G Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Follow-up call: Hartley Avenue
Foot patrol: G Street/Brooks Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive
Four-wheeler: Smoot Avenue
Fraud: Templeview Drive
Harassment: Buckland Street
Indecent exposure: Milliron Avenue
Intoxicated person: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Clyde Street
Motor vehicle accident: South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Ewart Avenue
Noise complaint: G Street
Overdose: Willow Lane/South Heber Street
Parking complaint: G Street, 400 block Hull Street, South Kanawha Street/East C Street
Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Margie's Lane
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Structure fire: Sisson Street
Suspicious activity: Hartley Avenue, Second Street
Suspicious person: Alaska Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, East Prince Street, Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue, Harper Road, Templeview Drive
Threats: Johnstown Road, Quarry Street
Traffic stop: 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2100 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 southbound, 400 block Neville Street, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 100 block Ragland Road, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown), 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D's), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 3708 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Family Dollar Store at Calloway Heights), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue
Vagrant: Carter Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
