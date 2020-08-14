The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Ball Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Alarm: South Kanawha Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Harper Road
Brandishing: Wickham Avenue
Burglary alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive, South Kanawha Street, Eastview Lane
Burglary not in progress: Bostic Avenue
Check welfare: 200 block Galleria Plaza
Civil assist: Barber Avenue
Civil matter: Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Destruction of property: Quarry Street
Domestic: New River Town Center
Drug violation in progress: 200 block Fairview Avenue, 100 block Paint Street
DUI investigation: 900 block South Kanawha Street
Eloped/walk away: South Pike Street
Follow-up call: Clyde Street
Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Mail run: Neville Street
Motorcycle complaint: Hargrove Street
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Beckley Crossing
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, New River Town Center
Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Quarry Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Myers Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Grant Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Main Street, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Heber Street (3), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Frontier Street, 400 block Maplewood Lane
Suspicious activity: North Pike Street, Wilkes Avenue, Hargrove Street, Galleria Plaza, Russell Street
Suspicious person: West Locust Drive, 100 block Grant Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Hargrove Street, Yellowwood Way, Stansbury Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, Pikeview Drive (2), 100 block North Heights Drive, 100 block Holliday Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive/East Main Street, 100 block Rice Street, 200 block Church Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Assault: Eccles
Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard
Check welfare: Sophia, Princewick, Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Mabscott, Glen White, MacArthur, White Oak
Domestic: Harper, Prosperity, Raleigh, Dry Creek
Larceny: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Dameron, Beckley (2), Daniels, Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain
Shoplifting: Bradley
Speeding: Irish Mountain
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Threats: Prosperity, Beckley
Vandalism: Pemberton