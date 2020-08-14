The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Ball Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Alarm: South Kanawha Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Harper Road

Brandishing: Wickham Avenue

Burglary alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive, South Kanawha Street, Eastview Lane 

Burglary not in progress: Bostic Avenue

Check welfare: 200 block Galleria Plaza

Civil assist: Barber Avenue

Civil matter: Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Destruction of property: Quarry Street

Domestic: New River Town Center

Drug violation in progress: 200 block Fairview Avenue, 100 block Paint Street

DUI investigation: 900 block South Kanawha Street

Eloped/walk away: South Pike Street

Follow-up call: Clyde Street

Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Mail run: Neville Street

Motorcycle complaint: Hargrove Street

Motor vehicle accident: 200 block North Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Beckley Crossing

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, New River Town Center

Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Quarry Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Myers Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Grant Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Main Street, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Heber Street (3), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street

Speeding vehicle: 100 block Frontier Street, 400 block Maplewood Lane

Suspicious activity: North Pike Street, Wilkes Avenue, Hargrove Street, Galleria Plaza, Russell Street

Suspicious person: West Locust Drive, 100 block Grant Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Hargrove Street, Yellowwood Way, Stansbury Street

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, Pikeview Drive (2), 100 block North Heights Drive, 100 block Holliday Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive/East Main Street, 100 block Rice Street, 200 block Church Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Assault: Eccles

Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard

Check welfare: Sophia, Princewick, Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Mabscott, Glen White, MacArthur, White Oak

Domestic: Harper, Prosperity, Raleigh, Dry Creek

Larceny: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Dameron, Beckley (2), Daniels, Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Irish Mountain

Shoplifting: Bradley

Speeding: Irish Mountain

Suspicious person: Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Prosperity, Beckley

Vandalism: Pemberton

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags