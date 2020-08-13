The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Smoot Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Animal call: 222 S. Heber St.
Assault already occurred: Manor Drive
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails (2), 1000 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 100 block Main Street
Brandishing: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 119 N. Fayette St. (First Christian Church), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Willow Lane, 2995 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance)
Business check: 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)
Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Mercer Street
Deceased/found body: Vine Street
Disturbance: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), King Street
Domestic: Wickham Avenue, Cannaday Street
Drug violation not in progress: Azzara Avenue
Fight: Woodlawn Avenue
Four-wheeler: 100 block Powerline Drive
Identity theft: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue
K9 unit: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: 1900 block South Kanawha Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block South Fayette Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Overdose: South Pike Street
Pedestrian hit: Temple Street
Runaway juvenile: Westwood Drive
Special assignment: 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Neville Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Walker Avenue, Rails to Trails, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 100 block Mercer Street
Suspicious activity: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Quarry Street
Suspicious person: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 707 S. Oakwood Ave. (S. Oakwood Apts.)
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Traffic stop: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 1334 Harper Road
Unwanted person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Daniels, Harper Heights
Disturbance: Piney View, Maple Fork, Fairdale, MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Bradley, Mabscott
Indecent exposure: Glen Daniel
Intoxicated person: Fairdale
Intruder: Harper Heights
Larceny: Sophia, Cranberry
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Beaver, Cool Ridge
Prowler: Prosperity
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Beaver
Speeding: Irish Mountain, Glen Morgan
Suspicious activity: Sandlick, Bradley
Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur
Threats: Harper Heights (2)
Trespassing: Bradley