The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Smoot Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)

Animal call: 222 S. Heber St.

Assault already occurred: Manor Drive

Bike patrol: Rails to Trails (2), 1000 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 100 block Main Street

Brandishing: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)

Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 119 N. Fayette St. (First Christian Church), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Willow Lane, 2995 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance) 

Business check: 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)

Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Mercer Street

Deceased/found body: Vine Street

Disturbance: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), King Street

Domestic: Wickham Avenue, Cannaday Street

Drug violation not in progress: Azzara Avenue

Fight: Woodlawn Avenue

Four-wheeler: 100 block Powerline Drive

Identity theft: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue

K9 unit: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Loud music/noise: 1900 block South Kanawha Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block South Fayette Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Overdose: South Pike Street

Pedestrian hit: Temple Street

Runaway juvenile: Westwood Drive

Special assignment: 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Neville Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Walker Avenue, Rails to Trails, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 100 block Mercer Street

Suspicious activity: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Quarry Street

Suspicious person: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 707 S. Oakwood Ave. (S. Oakwood Apts.)

Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street

Traffic stop: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 1334 Harper Road

Unwanted person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Daniels, Harper Heights 

Disturbance: Piney View, Maple Fork, Fairdale, MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Bradley, Mabscott

Indecent exposure: Glen Daniel

Intoxicated person: Fairdale

Intruder: Harper Heights

Larceny: Sophia, Cranberry

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Beaver, Cool Ridge

Prowler: Prosperity

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Beaver

Speeding: Irish Mountain, Glen Morgan 

Suspicious activity: Sandlick, Bradley

Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Sprague

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur

Threats: Harper Heights (2)

Trespassing: Bradley 

