The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Dyer Avenue/11th Street
K9 unit: Summers Street
Assist other departments: 200 block Gunter Road
Brandishing: Washington Street
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Myers Avenue, Smoot Avenue
Check welfare: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street/South Heber Street, Orchard Avenue, Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails, Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Temple Street/Sheridan Avenue
Civil matter: Burgess Street
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Disturbance: Pinecove Drive, Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), South Heber Street
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Escort: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block James Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane
Follow-up call: Forrest Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Found property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Hostage situation: Hartley Avenue
Kidnapping: Eighth Street
Larceny: 1 Rails to Trails
Loud music/noise: 100 block Cobb Lane
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Overdose: Hager Street
Panhandling: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Panic/hold alarm: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), Chestnut Drive
Reckless driver: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street
Runaway juvenile: Summers Street
Shots fired: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 200 block Stansbury Street, City Avenue, City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical)
Suspicious person: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Charles Street, 200 block South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Hubbard Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 60 block South Fayette Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 Pikeview Drive, 100 block Manor Drive, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 300 block Third Avenue, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street/First Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Unwanted person: Bailey Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle assist: 300 block Grey Flats Road
Violation of domestic violence petition: Barber Avenue, Fifth Street
Warrant served: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Prosperity
Disturbance: Mt. Tabor (2), Daniels (2), Bradley, Sullivan, East Gulf, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Sophia
Found property: Fairdale
Fraud: Blue Jay
Harassing phone call: Raleigh
Harassment: Eccles
Juvenile problems: Shady Spring
Larceny: Harper Heights, Beckley
Lines down: Coal City
MVA: Beaver, Mabscott, Daniels, Fairdale
Open door/window: Wickham
Reckless driver: Beaver, MacArthur, Bragg
Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)
Shots fired: Eccles (2)
Smoke: Daniels
Stolen vehicle: Fairdale
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Mount Tabor
Vandalism/destruction of property: Cranberry
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain