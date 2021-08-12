The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Dyer Avenue/11th Street

K9 unit: Summers Street

Assist other departments: 200 block Gunter Road

Brandishing: Washington Street

Burglar alarm: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Myers Avenue, Smoot Avenue

Check welfare: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street/South Heber Street, Orchard Avenue, Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails, Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Temple Street/Sheridan Avenue

Civil matter: Burgess Street

Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Disturbance: Pinecove Drive, Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), South Heber Street

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Escort: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block James Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane

Follow-up call: Forrest Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Found property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Hostage situation: Hartley Avenue

Kidnapping: Eighth Street

Larceny: 1 Rails to Trails

Loud music/noise: 100 block Cobb Lane

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Overdose: Hager Street

Panhandling: 100 block Beckley Crossing

Panic/hold alarm: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), Chestnut Drive

Reckless driver: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street

Runaway juvenile: Summers Street

Shots fired: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 200 block Stansbury Street, City Avenue, City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical)

Suspicious person: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Charles Street, 200 block South Heber Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Hubbard Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 60 block South Fayette Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 Pikeview Drive, 100 block Manor Drive, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 300 block Third Avenue, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street/First Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General) 

Unwanted person: Bailey Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) 

Vehicle assist: 300 block Grey Flats Road

Violation of domestic violence petition: Barber Avenue, Fifth Street

Warrant served: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Prosperity

Disturbance: Mt. Tabor (2), Daniels (2), Bradley, Sullivan, East Gulf, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Sophia 

Found property: Fairdale

Fraud: Blue Jay

Harassing phone call: Raleigh

Harassment: Eccles

Juvenile problems: Shady Spring

Larceny: Harper Heights, Beckley

Lines down: Coal City

MVA: Beaver, Mabscott, Daniels, Fairdale

Open door/window: Wickham 

Reckless driver: Beaver, MacArthur, Bragg

Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)

Shots fired: Eccles (2)

Smoke: Daniels

Stolen vehicle: Fairdale

Suspicious person: Shady Spring

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Bradley

Unwanted person: Mount Tabor

Vandalism/destruction of property: Cranberry

Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain

