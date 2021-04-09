The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive

Animal call: 1100 block West Neville Street

Assault already occurred: Hemlock Street

Assist other department: Harper Road

Attempt to locate: Brammer Avenue

Attempted burglary: Hargrove Street

Barking dog: Springdale Avenue, Westmoreland Street

Breaking and entering in progress: South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Catlett Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Osprey Road

Burglary not in progress: West Virginia Street

Check welfare: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Deceased/found body: North Ridge Road

Destruction of property: Beckley Avenue, Harper Road

Disturbance: Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: 700 block Johnstown Road

Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue (2), 100 block Church Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (4), South Fayette Street/F Street, 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 360 E. Prince St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Follow-up call: Fitzpatrick Road

Four-wheeler: 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road

Fraud: South Fayette Street

Juvenile problems: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Larceny: Beverly Street, Front Street

Loud music/noise: Combs Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive

Pain: Sour Street

Parking complaint: Westmoreland Street, 200 block Westmoreland Street

Pornography: Hargrove Street

Shoplifting: 308 Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Hager Street

Structure fire: 100 block Fairlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: Ridgecrest Avenue, Springdale Avenue

Suspicious person: Combs Street, Homewood Drive, Neville Street, Rails to Trails

Traffic stop: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 103 S. Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Klaus Street, 100 block South Meadows Street, 400 block Ragland Road, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Earwood Street, Ellison Avenue, Harper Road

Vehicle towed: South Heber Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

