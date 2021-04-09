The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Animal call: 1100 block West Neville Street
Assault already occurred: Hemlock Street
Assist other department: Harper Road
Attempt to locate: Brammer Avenue
Attempted burglary: Hargrove Street
Barking dog: Springdale Avenue, Westmoreland Street
Breaking and entering in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Catlett Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Osprey Road
Burglary not in progress: West Virginia Street
Check welfare: South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Deceased/found body: North Ridge Road
Destruction of property: Beckley Avenue, Harper Road
Disturbance: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: 700 block Johnstown Road
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue (2), 100 block Church Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (4), South Fayette Street/F Street, 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 360 E. Prince St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Follow-up call: Fitzpatrick Road
Four-wheeler: 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road
Fraud: South Fayette Street
Juvenile problems: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Larceny: Beverly Street, Front Street
Loud music/noise: Combs Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive
Pain: Sour Street
Parking complaint: Westmoreland Street, 200 block Westmoreland Street
Pornography: Hargrove Street
Shoplifting: 308 Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Hager Street
Structure fire: 100 block Fairlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: Ridgecrest Avenue, Springdale Avenue
Suspicious person: Combs Street, Homewood Drive, Neville Street, Rails to Trails
Traffic stop: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 103 S. Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Klaus Street, 100 block South Meadows Street, 400 block Ragland Road, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Earwood Street, Ellison Avenue, Harper Road
Vehicle towed: South Heber Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.