The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: East C Street
Arrest: South Heber Street
Attempt to locate: mile marker 124 Interstate 64 westbound, Sheridan Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: Hager Street, Glenn Avenue (2)
Breaking and entering in progress: Morris Avenue
Burglar alarm: 123 Beckley Crossing, 402 Myers Ave., 123 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty), 201 Beckley Ave., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road
Civil matter: Morris Avenue, Harper Road
Destruction of property: Westline Drive
Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue, East C Street
Domestic: Clyde Street
Domestic violence petition served: 222 Main St.
Extra patrol: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block G Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block E Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Temple Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Neville Street (3), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1809 Harper Road (Enterprise Rend A Car), 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Follow-up call: 207 Barber Ave., Church Street
Found property: South Kanawha Street
Fraud: South Fayette Street/Howe Street
Harassment: Beckley Plaza, Missouri Avenue
Larceny: South Kanawha Street, Bypass Plaza
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Ewart Avenue
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Person down: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: Hargrove Street, Galleria Plaza
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 Patton Drive (Dr. Patton's office) (2)
Stalking: Perdue Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Neville Street
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road
Suspicious vehicle: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Traffic stop: 600 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., Nebraska Avenue/Kessinger Street, Lincoln Street/East C Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 500 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1706 Harper Road, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue
Unwanted person: Carriage Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: Cabell Heights
Burglar alarm: Beckley (2), Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Cranberry
Business check: MacArthur
Counterfeit: MacArthur
Disturbance: Coal City, Cranberry, Dry Hill, Hinton, Mill Creek, Naoma
Extra patrol: Beckley, Dameron, Eunice, Harper, Lester, MacArthur, Naoma, Skelton, Surveyor
Found property: Skelton
Fraud: Daniels
Joyriding: Daniels
Larceny: Sophia
Lines down: Dry Creek
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Missing person: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Dry Creek, Pluto, White Oak
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Reckless driver: Sophia
Residence check: Lanark
Shoplifting: Beckley
Shots fired: Raleigh
Suspicious activity: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Bradley, Ghent