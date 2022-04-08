The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal bites: East C Street

Arrest: South Heber Street

Attempt to locate: mile marker 124 Interstate 64 westbound, Sheridan Avenue

Attempt to serve court document: Hager Street, Glenn Avenue (2)

Breaking and entering in progress: Morris Avenue

Burglar alarm: 123 Beckley Crossing, 402 Myers Ave., 123 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty), 201 Beckley Ave., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) 

Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road

Civil matter: Morris Avenue, Harper Road

Destruction of property: Westline Drive

Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue, East C Street

Domestic: Clyde Street

Domestic violence petition served: 222 Main St. 

Extra patrol: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block G Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block E Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Temple Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Neville Street (3), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1809 Harper Road (Enterprise Rend A Car), 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)

Follow-up call: 207 Barber Ave., Church Street

Found property: South Kanawha Street

Fraud: South Fayette Street/Howe Street

Harassment: Beckley Plaza, Missouri Avenue

Larceny: South Kanawha Street, Bypass Plaza

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Ewart Avenue

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive

Person down: Beckley Crossing

Reckless driver: Hargrove Street, Galleria Plaza

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 100 Patton Drive (Dr. Patton's office) (2)

Stalking: Perdue Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Neville Street

Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road

Suspicious vehicle: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Traffic stop: 600 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., Nebraska Avenue/Kessinger Street, Lincoln Street/East C Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 500 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1706 Harper Road, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue

Unwanted person: Carriage Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: Cabell Heights

Burglar alarm: Beckley (2), Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Cranberry

Business check: MacArthur

Counterfeit: MacArthur

 

Disturbance: Coal City, Cranberry, Dry Hill, Hinton, Mill Creek, Naoma

Extra patrol: Beckley, Dameron, Eunice, Harper, Lester, MacArthur, Naoma, Skelton, Surveyor

Found property: Skelton

Fraud: Daniels

Joyriding: Daniels

Larceny: Sophia

Lines down: Dry Creek

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

Missing person: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Dry Creek, Pluto, White Oak

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver

Reckless driver: Sophia

Residence check: Lanark

Shoplifting: Beckley

Shots fired: Raleigh

Suspicious activity: Prosperity

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Bradley, Ghent

