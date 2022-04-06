The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)
Attempt to serve warrant: Ninth Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing (U.S. Cellular)
Civil assist: Bellevue Lane
Civil matter: Temple Street, Wildwood Avenue
CPR infant: Hill Street
Domestic: Eighth Street
Drug violation: Russell Street
DUI investigation: Holliday Drive/Tolley Drive
Extra patrol: Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road (Travelodge) (2), Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block West C Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane (2), 100 block F Street (2), 100 block G Street (2), Harper Road (Enterprise Rent A Car) (4), 100 block Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Mills Avenue, Johnstown Road, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Sheridan Avenue (2), 100 block E Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), West C Street/South Kanawha Street, Eighth Street, 900 block Scott Avenue, 600 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Patch Street (2), South Fayette Street/Second Street (2), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 100 block Ninth Street (2), 100 block Broadway Street (2), Ewart Avenue (Wllbrian Apartments) (2), 400 block Neville Street, Stanley Street, 200 block Hickory Drive
Follow-up call: Glenn Avenue
Fraud: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Larceny: South Vance Drive, Jennings Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sherman Heights
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Holliday Drive/Tolley Drive
Noise complaint: Earwood Street
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Panic/hold alarm: Third Avenue (Home Furniture)
Reckless driver: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)
Special assignment: North Heights Drive
Suspicious person: West C Street and South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Earhart Street
Threats: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)
Traffic stop: 100 block North Pike Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street/Second Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, South Kanawha Street/F Street, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Beckley Plaza
Unknown LE problem: Edgewood Drive
Unresponsive: South Fayette Street (Dream Land Daycare)
Unwanted person: South Vance Drive
Wanted person: Ninth Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Jonben, Grandview
Breaking and entering not in progress: Calloway Heights
Burglar alarm: Glen Morgan, Calloway Heights
Burglary not in progress: Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Beckley
Found property: Mabscott
Harassment: Harper Heights
K-9 unit: Clear Creek
Larceny: Calloway Heights (2)
Panhandling: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Crow
Shooting: Raleigh
Suspicious activity: Stover
Suspicious person: Mabscott, Glen Daniel
Threats: Calloway Heights
Traffic stop: Surveyor
Trespassing: Princewick