The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Prince Street
Animal bites: Winger Avenue
Animal call: Larew Avenue
Burglar alarm: 3153 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 21 Mallard Court (One Pointe Acupuncture), 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires) (2), 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In)
Burglary in progress: Ridgecrest Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Check welfare: 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Woodlawn Avenue, Ball Street
Civil assist: Scott Avenue
Customer complaint: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: 1800 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Klaus Street, Klaus Street/Bostic Avenue
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 100 block Ninth Street (East Beckley), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Missouri Avenue (4), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Church Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Teel Road, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 200 block Patch St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 4273 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers), 100 block Bailey Ave., 1700 block Harper Rd., 416 S. Fayette St., 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank)
Follow-up call: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: Mason Street
Identity theft: North Highland Drive
Larceny: Stanaford Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, McCreery Street/South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 200 block Stanaford Drive
Parking complaint: Truman Avenue
Prowler: West Locust Drive
Reckless driver: 1900 block Harper Road
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dunham’s Sporting Goods)
Suspicious activity: Harper Rd., Walker Ave., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas),
Suspicious person: 400 block College Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: Hull St. and Wilson St.
Traffic stop: 100 block 2nd St., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 100 block 2nd St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2001 Harper Rd. (Omelet Shoppe), 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), 1900 block Harper Rd., S. Fayette St. and Willow Lane, 700 block S. Fayette St., 1st. Ave and 2nd St., 100 block Beaver Ave., 100 block S. Fayette St., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and City Ave., S. Kanawha St. and E. C St.
Unresponsive: Lewis RItchie Dr.
Vehicle towed: 100 block Virginia St.
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Disturbance: Coal City
Fraud: Cabell Heights
Larceny: Sweeneysburg
MVA: Bradley (2), Tams, MacArthur, Crab Orchard, Bolt
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Clear Creek (2)
Unwanted person: Beckley, Harper Park, Stanaford, Soak Creek