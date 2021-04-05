The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Pinecrest Drive
Attempt to locate: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 228 N. Fayette St., Greenbrier Court, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 120 New River Town Center, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 94 Timber Ridge Drive
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: South Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation in progress: Hickory Drive
Extra patrol: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (6), 100 block Church Street (5), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (5), 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (7), 200 block Main Street (3), 100 block Missouri Avenue (5), 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Foot patrol: 240 S. Heber St.
Found property: Rails to Trails
Larceny: Neville Street
Loitering: North Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Parking violation: Park Avenue/Second Street
Suspicious vehicle: Dogwood Lane, 200 block South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 122 Clear Water Lane (North Beckley Public Service District), 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco And Liquor), South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, 830 Johnstown Road, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Trespassing: 100 block Westline Drive
Vandalism/destruction of property: South Heber Street (2)
Vehicle towed: South Heber Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley, Ghent
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Piney View, White Oak
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Piney View
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Unwanted person: Mount Tabor