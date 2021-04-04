The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Maxwell Hill Road

Burglar alarm: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), Hunter Street, Mankin Avenue, New River Town Center, Smoot Avenue, Teel Road

Check welfare: Curtis Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street

Civil matter: Truman Avenue, South Vance Drive

Disturbance: 200 block Clyde Street, Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive (4), 100 block Church Street (4), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 501 Ewart Ave., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 330 Harper Park Drive (Division of Forestry), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue (5), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 New River Town Center, 100 block Ninth Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 1 Plaza Center (2), 360 Prince St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Harassment: Vine Street

K9 unit request: Ritter Drive/Tank Branch Road

911 hangup: McCulloch Drive

Overdose: Bellevue Lane

Panhandling: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 4237 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive

Suspicious activity: Fairview Avenue, Third Avenue

Suspicious person: Earhart Street/Azzara Avenue, Mercer Street

Suspicious vehicle: Lode Drive

Threats: Hargrove Street, New River Town Center

Traffic stop: Central Avenue/Virginia Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Market Road, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)

Unwanted person: Russell Street, Stanaford Road

Wanted person: Nebraska Avenue

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Destruction of property: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek

Disturbance: Bradley, Hinton, MacArthur, Soak Creek, Stotesbury

Found property: Bradley

Larceny: Mount Tabor, Rhodell

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Glen White

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley, Dry Hill

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

