The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Maxwell Hill Road
Burglar alarm: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), Hunter Street, Mankin Avenue, New River Town Center, Smoot Avenue, Teel Road
Check welfare: Curtis Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street
Civil matter: Truman Avenue, South Vance Drive
Disturbance: 200 block Clyde Street, Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive (4), 100 block Church Street (4), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 501 Ewart Ave., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 330 Harper Park Drive (Division of Forestry), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue (5), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 New River Town Center, 100 block Ninth Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 1 Plaza Center (2), 360 Prince St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Harassment: Vine Street
K9 unit request: Ritter Drive/Tank Branch Road
911 hangup: McCulloch Drive
Overdose: Bellevue Lane
Panhandling: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 4237 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Suspicious activity: Fairview Avenue, Third Avenue
Suspicious person: Earhart Street/Azzara Avenue, Mercer Street
Suspicious vehicle: Lode Drive
Threats: Hargrove Street, New River Town Center
Traffic stop: Central Avenue/Virginia Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Market Road, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Unwanted person: Russell Street, Stanaford Road
Wanted person: Nebraska Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek
Disturbance: Bradley, Hinton, MacArthur, Soak Creek, Stotesbury
Found property: Bradley
Larceny: Mount Tabor, Rhodell
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Glen White
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley, Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley