The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Barking dog: Daniel Street, Teel Road/Holliday Drive
Breathing difficulty: Beckley Crossing (Med Express)
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Roosevelt Street, Second Street (Creager Radiator)
Burglary in progress: Mason Street
Business check: Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy)
Check welfare: Third Avenue (State Farm Insurance)
Civil matter: Sandstone Drive, Clyde Street
Destruction of property: Harper Road (Poncho & Lefty's)
Disturbance: Harper Road (DQ)
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (3), 1900 Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Walker Avenue, 100 block Ragland Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street
Found property: North Kanawha Street (WJLS)
Fraud: Mankin Avenue
Intoxicated person: 300 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive
Lost property: Christopher Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 200 block Pine Lodge Road
Runaway juvenile: South Fayette Street, First Avenue/Neville Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: College Avenue, South Jackson Avenue/South Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Suspicious person: Sycamore Street, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Suspicious vehicle: 600 block Temple Street
Threats: Westline Drive, Saunders Avenue
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Unwanted person: Harper Road (Kroger), Nimitz Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (3)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Irish Mountain, Beaver, Stanaford, Coal City, Beckley
Fraud: Daniels, Cranberry
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Bradley (3), Beaver, Beckley
Panhandling: Beaver
Reckless driver: Coal City, Beaver
Shots fired: Daniels, Lego
Stolen property: Fairdale
Stolen vehicle: East Gulf
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge, Beckley
Trespassing: Beaver