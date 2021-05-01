The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Barking dog: Daniel Street, Teel Road/Holliday Drive

Breathing difficulty: Beckley Crossing (Med Express)

Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Roosevelt Street, Second Street (Creager Radiator) 

Burglary in progress: Mason Street

Business check: Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy)

Check welfare: Third Avenue (State Farm Insurance)

Civil matter: Sandstone Drive, Clyde Street

Destruction of property: Harper Road (Poncho & Lefty's)

Disturbance: Harper Road (DQ)

Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (3), 1900 Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Walker Avenue, 100 block Ragland Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street

Found property: North Kanawha Street (WJLS)

Fraud: Mankin Avenue

Intoxicated person: 300 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive

Lost property: Christopher Drive

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Motor vehicle accident: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 200 block Pine Lodge Road

Runaway juvenile: South Fayette Street, First Avenue/Neville Street

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: College Avenue, South Jackson Avenue/South Fayette Street

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Suspicious person: Sycamore Street, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)

Suspicious vehicle: 600 block Temple Street

Threats: Westline Drive, Saunders Avenue

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Unwanted person: Harper Road (Kroger), Nimitz Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (3)

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Irish Mountain, Beaver, Stanaford, Coal City, Beckley

Fraud: Daniels, Cranberry

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Bradley (3), Beaver, Beckley

Panhandling: Beaver

Reckless driver: Coal City, Beaver 

Shots fired: Daniels, Lego

Stolen property: Fairdale

Stolen vehicle: East Gulf

Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge, Beckley

Trespassing: Beaver

