The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to locate: 404 Third Ave. (Little General) 

Attempt to serve court document: Edgewood Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 100 block City Avenue

Attempt to serve warrant: Hull Street

Barking dog: Hartley Avenue

Burglar alarm: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Myers Avenue

Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue

Business check: 904 S. Oakwood Ave. (Andy's Locksmith)

Check welfare: Beverly Street, 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's restaurant), College Avenue, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: Westline Drive

Disturbance: Edgewood Drive, 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Mercer Street

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Church Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Jefferson Street, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 400 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block F Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block G Street

Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), East Prince Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Harassing phone call: 108 N. Vance Drive (Hair Max)

Intoxicated person: 200 block North Kanawha Street

Joyriding: Laurel Terrace

Larceny: Jefferson Street, Meadows Court

Lost property: 1 Cranberry Creek Center

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Westwood Drive, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans)

Parking complaint: Edwards Street

Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Prowler: Glenn Avenue

Reckless driver: 1100 block West Neville Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Special assignment: 100 N. Heights Drive

Speeding vehicle: 300 block Vine Street

Suspicious activity: Cedar Ridge Lane, 100 block New River Drive

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Suspicious vehicle: 700 block South Kanawha Street, North Oakwood Avenue

Traffic control: South Heber Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Elkins Street, 100 block Frontier Street, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 Neville St., 100 block Church Street

Wanted person: Second Street/Third Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

ATV accident: MacArthur

Burglar alarm: Stanaford 

Disturbance: Bragg, Prosperity, Glen Daniel, Daniels

Extra patrol: Beckley (2) 

Harassment: Daniels, Harper

Intoxicated person: Sundial

Joyriding: Beckley

Juvenile problems: White Oak

Larceny: Tams, Bradley, Ghent, Sullivan 

Motor vehicle accident: Eunice, Beckley (2), Fairdale, MacArthur

Parking complaint: Midway, Crab Orchard

Shots fired: Daniels

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Bradley, Dry Hill

Threats: Cabell Heights

Trespassing: Colcord 

Vehicle disabled: Piney View

