The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Attempt to serve court document: Edgewood Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 100 block City Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Hull Street
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue
Burglar alarm: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Myers Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Business check: 904 S. Oakwood Ave. (Andy's Locksmith)
Check welfare: Beverly Street, 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's restaurant), College Avenue, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Westline Drive
Disturbance: Edgewood Drive, 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Mercer Street
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Church Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Jefferson Street, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 400 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block F Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block G Street
Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), East Prince Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Harassing phone call: 108 N. Vance Drive (Hair Max)
Intoxicated person: 200 block North Kanawha Street
Joyriding: Laurel Terrace
Larceny: Jefferson Street, Meadows Court
Lost property: 1 Cranberry Creek Center
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Westwood Drive, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans)
Parking complaint: Edwards Street
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Prowler: Glenn Avenue
Reckless driver: 1100 block West Neville Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 100 N. Heights Drive
Speeding vehicle: 300 block Vine Street
Suspicious activity: Cedar Ridge Lane, 100 block New River Drive
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Suspicious vehicle: 700 block South Kanawha Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Traffic control: South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Elkins Street, 100 block Frontier Street, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 Neville St., 100 block Church Street
Wanted person: Second Street/Third Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
ATV accident: MacArthur
Burglar alarm: Stanaford
Disturbance: Bragg, Prosperity, Glen Daniel, Daniels
Extra patrol: Beckley (2)
Harassment: Daniels, Harper
Intoxicated person: Sundial
Joyriding: Beckley
Juvenile problems: White Oak
Larceny: Tams, Bradley, Ghent, Sullivan
Motor vehicle accident: Eunice, Beckley (2), Fairdale, MacArthur
Parking complaint: Midway, Crab Orchard
Shots fired: Daniels
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Bradley, Dry Hill
Threats: Cabell Heights
Trespassing: Colcord
Vehicle disabled: Piney View