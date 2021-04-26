The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Arnold Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: Bailey Avenue
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Main Street, Virginia Street, Johnstown Road
Civil matter: Ewart Avenue
Destruction of property: Harper Road, Garden Terrace
Disturbance: Temple Street
Domestic: Hickory Drive, Upper Sandlick Road, Barber Avenue, South Heber Street, Junction Street
Drug investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Third Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Booker Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Four-wheeler: Berkley Street, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road
Juvenile problems: Rawlings Street, Orchard Avenue/Marion Street
Loud music/noise: 1700 block South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Pornography: Temple Street
Possible DUI: 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shots fired: Bair Street
Suspicious person: 100 block Mercer Street, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 1000 block West Neville Street, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 200 block North Kanawha Street, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Highland Street
Trespassing: Temple Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Daniels, Glen White, Sandlick
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge, Bragg, Fairdale, Harper, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Sprague, Bradley
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Dry Hill, Bradley