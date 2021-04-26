The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Arnold Avenue

Attempt to serve court document: Bailey Avenue

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Main Street, Virginia Street, Johnstown Road

Civil matter: Ewart Avenue

Destruction of property: Harper Road, Garden Terrace

Disturbance: Temple Street

Domestic: Hickory Drive, Upper Sandlick Road, Barber Avenue, South Heber Street, Junction Street

Drug investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Third Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Booker Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Four-wheeler: Berkley Street, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road

Juvenile problems: Rawlings Street, Orchard Avenue/Marion Street

Loud music/noise: 1700 block South Fayette Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Pornography: Temple Street

Possible DUI: 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Shots fired: Bair Street

Suspicious person: 100 block Mercer Street, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: 1000 block West Neville Street, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 200 block North Kanawha Street, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Highland Street

Trespassing: Temple Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Daniels, Glen White, Sandlick

Disturbance: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge, Bragg, Fairdale, Harper, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Sprague, Bradley 

Suspicious person: Shady Spring

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Dry Hill, Bradley

