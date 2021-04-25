The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Teel Road

Burglar alarm: 216 Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties)

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, 600 block McCulloch Drive

Civil assist: Harper Road

Destruction of property: Maplewood Lane

Disturbance: Harper Road, Stanaford Road

Domestic: Park Avenue

DUI investigation: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Booker Street (4), 100 block Bostic Avenue (2), 100 block Church Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block G Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 618 Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Third Avenue, 1 Woodthrush Lane

Found property: Nebraska Avenue

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Intoxicated person: Renard Street

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive

Panhandling: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive

Prowler: Springdale Avenue

Residence check: Berry Street/Nebraska Avenue

Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)

Shots fired: Grove Avenue, Westmoreland Street

Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive

Stolen property: Harper Road

Suspicious activity: East Prince Street, Walker Avenue

Suspicious person: Goldcrest Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Reservoir Road

Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Ragland Road, 200 block Ragland Road, 403 Third Ave.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

