The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Teel Road
Burglar alarm: 216 Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road, 600 block McCulloch Drive
Civil assist: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Maplewood Lane
Disturbance: Harper Road, Stanaford Road
Domestic: Park Avenue
DUI investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Booker Street (4), 100 block Bostic Avenue (2), 100 block Church Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block G Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 618 Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Main Street, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Third Avenue, 1 Woodthrush Lane
Found property: Nebraska Avenue
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Intoxicated person: Renard Street
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Panhandling: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive
Prowler: Springdale Avenue
Residence check: Berry Street/Nebraska Avenue
Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)
Shots fired: Grove Avenue, Westmoreland Street
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Stolen property: Harper Road
Suspicious activity: East Prince Street, Walker Avenue
Suspicious person: Goldcrest Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Reservoir Road
Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Ragland Road, 200 block Ragland Road, 403 Third Ave.
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.