The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 702 Scott Ave.
Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive
Assault already occurred: Woodlawn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hargrove Street
Attempt to serve warrant: 222 Main St.
Barking dog: F Street
Burglar alarm: 131 Orchard Ave., 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), 107 Rollingwood Drive
Burglary in progress: 103 Earwood St.
Burglary not in progress: Fourth Street
Check welfare: Broadway Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road, Kinzer Street, Morris Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Destruction of property: Wickham Avenue
Disturbance: Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Domestic: Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booker Street, 100 block Church Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 196 Joe L Smith Drive (WV Soccer Association), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Myers Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Plaza Center, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Intoxicated person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: Coponiti Street, Ragland Road
Litter: 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Raleigh County
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road/Crescent Road, 200 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Hull Street
Panhandling: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road)
Reckless driver: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Autumn Lane, Harper Road (2)
Shoplifting: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store)
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: Bypass Plaza, 300 block Neville Street
Threats: Earwood Street, South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 200 block Beckley Avenue, 100 block Church Street, 200 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Harper Road/Harvey Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 800 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Main Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Queen Anne Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Rural Acres Drive, Sheridan Avenue/Ninth Street
Unwanted person: Dock Street
Vehicle disabled: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.