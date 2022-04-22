The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Assault: Mankin Avenue
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road, Sunset Drive, 490 Ragland Road
Burglary in progress: Ewart Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Hunter Street, Russell Street, Temple Street
Check welfare: North Kanawha Street (2), Raleigh County, East Prince Street, East Main Street
Civil assist: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue, West Virginia Street, Adkins Street/West Neville Street
Drug violation in progress: Cannaday Street, Jefferson Street
Extra patrol: Maplewood Lane, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3), 100 block Jefferson Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block Bair Street, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North EIsenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Follow-up call: 125 Jarrell St.
Found property: Neville Street (DHS)
Juvenile problems: Adair Street
Larceny: Hunter Street
Litter: Quarry Sttrry
Lost property: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mental problem: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road
Panic/hold alarm: Smoot Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Reservoir Road
Special assignment: North Heights Drive (2), Beckley Crossing, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Stabbing: Sandstone Drive
Suspicious activity: 405 Stanaford Road (Pine Lodge Nursing Home), Harper Road, Stansbury Street, Mankin Avenue, Adkins Street, Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: Northwestern Avenue, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Hartley Avenue
Traffic stop: 300 block Beaver Ave., 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office), 200 block Queen Anne Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 1414 N. Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue
Transport prisoner: Main Street
Unknown LE problem: Harper Road
Unresponsive: Prince Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: Bellevue Lane
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Soak Creek
Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen White, Stanaford
Debris in roadway: Beckley Junction
Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Eunice, Glen White (2)
Extra patrol: Beckley, Dorothy, Glen Daniel, Rock Creek, Whitesville
Fraud: Beckley, MacArthur
Larceny: Harper Park, Hinton
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley
Motorcycle complaint: Eccles
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Sullivan
Trespassing: MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain