The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Assault: Mankin Avenue

Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road, Sunset Drive, 490 Ragland Road

Burglary in progress: Ewart Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Hunter Street, Russell Street, Temple Street

Check welfare: North Kanawha Street (2), Raleigh County, East Prince Street, East Main Street

Civil assist: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: Ewart Avenue, West Virginia Street, Adkins Street/West Neville Street

Drug violation in progress: Cannaday Street, Jefferson Street

Extra patrol: Maplewood Lane, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3), 100 block Jefferson Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block Bair Street, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North EIsenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 Adair St. (New River Park)

Follow-up call: 125 Jarrell St.

Found property: Neville Street (DHS)

Juvenile problems: Adair Street

Larceny: Hunter Street

Litter: Quarry Sttrry

Lost property: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) 

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mental problem: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road

Panic/hold alarm: Smoot Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: Reservoir Road

Special assignment: North Heights Drive (2), Beckley Crossing, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Stabbing: Sandstone Drive

Suspicious activity: 405 Stanaford Road (Pine Lodge Nursing Home), Harper Road, Stansbury Street, Mankin Avenue, Adkins Street, Ewart Avenue

Suspicious person: Northwestern Avenue, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Hartley Avenue

Traffic stop: 300 block Beaver Ave., 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office), 200 block Queen Anne Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 1414 N. Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue

Transport prisoner: Main Street

Unknown LE problem: Harper Road

Unresponsive: Prince Street

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vagrant: Bellevue Lane

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Soak Creek

Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen White, Stanaford

Debris in roadway: Beckley Junction

Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Eunice, Glen White (2)

Extra patrol: Beckley, Dorothy, Glen Daniel, Rock Creek, Whitesville

Fraud: Beckley, MacArthur

Larceny: Harper Park, Hinton

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley

Motorcycle complaint: Eccles

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Sullivan

Trespassing: MacArthur

Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video